PRINT ONLY: Asbury expansion breaks ground

KANKAKEE — The proposed $11.5 million, 56-unit expansion for occupants dealing with the effects of dementia was approved unanimously for the Asbury of Kankakee property on the city’s eastern edge.

In July 2023, the Kankakee City Council approved the conditional use permit on its first reading. In December, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held.

Asbury has plans to add a two-story addition to the property on its north side. The property is in the city’s 7th Ward.

Plans are to add a two-story, 33,577-square-foot addition to the property at 1975 E. Court St. The Kankakee Planning Board approved the permit request in mid-June.

The addition would be built in space that is currently Asbury’s rear parking lot, which is bordered by East Oak Street.

There was a question from 7th Ward Alderman Reggie Jones regarding if the property will have adequate parking because the building addition will consume the vast majority of the north side parking lot.

City planner Mike Hoffman said there is enough parking space on the property’s south side. Hoffman did note the planned $95 million, Interstate 57 interchange redevelopment at East Court Street will require the parking lot to be altered.

Those plans, however, will not take place until that project is underway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also has committed some $95 million for the redevelopment and construction of I-57’s 312 interchange. The interchange project is expected to begin in 2027.

According to Columbia University researchers, about 10% of the U.S. population ages 65 and older has dementia.

The development would be the latest in a string of significant developments either taking place or planned for at the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange area.

The Ricky Rockets Fuel Center opened earlier this year, and the recreational marijuana dispensary, Aroma Hill, opened in 2023.

Many years ago, the Asbury property was a Howard Johnson hotel. The site has been used for senior-citizen living for at least 25 years.

The site’s addition would be care for those needing dementia and memory care.

If all goes as hoped, the project could break ground late this year. The addition would not be completed until mid-2024 at the earliest.

Olivet Nazarene University instructor Stephen Case is the newest member of the nine-member Kankakee Planning Board.

Case’s appointment by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis filled the vacancy created by the resignation of Jessica Andrade. Andrade left the planning board when she was elected in April as the District 13 representative to the Kankakee County Board.

His appointed was unanimously approved at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Andrade is the first Latino elected to the Kankakee County Board.

Case is a chemistry and geosciences professor with Olivet Nazarene University since 2008. He was an online adjunct instructor with Mount Vernon Nazarene University from 2016-18.

From 2009-10, he was an adjunct instructor at Kankakee Community College.

Case is also a parish board member with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

The Kankakee Planning Board is an advisory panel to the Kankakee City Council.