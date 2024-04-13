ONU class travels to path of totality

Monday’s eclipse was a memorable occasion for many, but an opportunity also for others to further study their passion.

About 20 Olivet Nazarene University students from various classes in the university’s Earth and Space Sciences program ventured to Camp Rancho Framasa in Nashville, Ind., to experience totality of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

In that location, the eclipse lasted for just shy of four minutes as the duration was three minutes and 57.9 seconds of totality (darkness).

Students, along with professors Steve Case, Charles Carrigan and Madeline Shepley, had the opportunity to try their hand at astrophotography.

During the most recent solar eclipse, on Aug. 21, 2017, many locals flocked to outside Strickler Planetarium at ONU to witness the occasion. The weekend before this year’s eclipse, Strickler screened “Off the Path,” a video about solar eclipses.