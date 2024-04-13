KCC's Medical Laboratory Technician program receives national accreditation

The National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences has awarded the Kankakee Community College Medical Laboratory Technician associate degree program continued accreditation until 2029.

Seeking accreditation is voluntary, but KCC’s MLT program has been accredited by NAACLS since 1981. There are 240 accredited MLT programs in the U.S. and 10 in Illinois.

To continue accreditation, the program provided documentation of established standards and showed continuous quality improvement over the past five years of the 10-year accreditation cycle. The Council for Higher Education Accreditation recognizes NAACLS Accreditation.

Accreditation by NAACLS is highly esteemed within the field, said KCC’s medical laboratory technician program director, Lamanda Baade.

“It signifies that a program has met rigorous standards of quality and excellence in education for laboratory professionals,” Baade said in a news release. “Being accredited by NAACLS reflects the dedication of our faculty in maintaining high educational standards. With this recognition, students and employers can be assured that the program exceeds national benchmarks for quality education. We are very proud of our graduates and the skills they bring to future employers.”

A medical laboratory technician works behind the scenes to conduct lab tests, analyze specimens and maintain equipment for patient care. Graduates of the program are also prepared to enter medical laboratory science bachelor’s degree programs at selected state universities with junior status.

Medical Laboratory Technology is a two-year associate degree program. Fifteen students can be admitted into the program each fall semester. Classroom and clinical experience prepare students for entry-level jobs performing general tests in all laboratory areas. The program has clinical affiliations with 20 Illinois hospitals.

KCC’s graduates go on to work at hospitals, reference laboratories, clinics, research labs, public health facilities, business and industry, Baade said.

For more information about the program, contact Baade at lbaade@kcc.edu, call 815-802-8837, or submit an information request at <a href="https://healthcareers.kcc.edu" target="_blank">healthcareers.kcc.edu</a>.