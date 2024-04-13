CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Aviles displays leadership in court and on the field

In the courtroom, she works to see that people don’t repeat mistakes. On the playing field, she uses mistakes as teachable moments.

By day, Rose Aviles is an assistant state’s attorney for the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. By mid to late afternoon, she’s the head coach for the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School girls soccer team.

“Being able to talk to people is a key quality for both,” she said, adding that patience is “absolutely” a necessity for both roles.

The 30-year-old Bradley native began playing soccer when she was in the third grade. Two school years later, another interest came to her attention.

While in Kelly Dickenson’s fifth-grade class at Bradley West Elementary School, Aviles and her peers viewed a career day presentation by their teacher’s husband, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson. At the time of the presentation, he was Assistant State’s Attorney Bill Dickenson.

It’s safe to say that his words were impactful: Aviles was inspired to go to law school and now is in Dickenson’s court room at least once a week. In fact, he was the one to swear her into her current position.

“When I graduated law school, Bill kind of helped me get into the building. He was giving me a tour to meet some of the people,” Aviles said. “Working with him now, it’s kind of weird, but it’s also really fascinating because I look up to him, so I always want to make sure I’m prepared in front of him.

“It kind of came full circle.”

<strong>JOURNEY TO THE COURTROOM</strong>

After graduating in 2012 from McNamara, Aviles continued her education at the University of Illinois. Following her 2016 graduation, she went to John Marshall Law School (which has since become known as University of Illinois Chicago Law).

Graduating at the height of the pandemic, Aviles moved back home to ditch the high costs of Chicago living. She got in touch with Kelly Dickenson and set up a time to shadow now-Judge Dickenson (who was elected to the circuit court in November 2020), who introduced her to everyone in the state’s attorney’s office where Aviles would become an intern while studying for the bar exam.

In May 2021, Aviles took the oath and was sworn in as an attorney.

Now working for State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, she and the team serve the community in and out of the courtroom.

“I work for someone like Jim Rowe who gives back in almost every aspect possible,” she said.

One of the community programs she enjoys working with is when junior high students come in for mock trials. She, along with the fellow youngest attorneys in the office, were asked by Rowe to volunteer during the first year of the program. Aviles volunteered to come back the second year because “it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s fun to teach kids what you do every day,” she said. “[And] teach them that court isn’t scary.”

She noted this is also a good way to show youth they can find a career in the courtroom, from an attorney to a judge to a bailiff.

<strong>OUT ON THE FIELD</strong>

This concept of teaching kids follows her outside of work hours and onto the grassy soccer field.

After taking a coaching education class during her sophomore year at U of I, she would go on to be an assistant couch at The High School of St. Thomas More for four years. In 2014, she would help lead the team to the IHSA Class 1A State Finals for the first time in program history.

At that time, she never thought she’d be back on the field as a coach where she once played as a student-athlete.

When thinking about the difference of being a player versus being a coach on the McNamara field, Aviles said both require aspects of competitiveness “especially against local teams.”

While she said the main focus as a player is to have fun, the main focus of a coach is to work with each individual player.

“You have to coach every player differently,” she said. “That’s been a challenge because they’re all different.”

Though a decade has passed since she was a McNamara player and student, it’s almost as though some things never change. Aviles shared that she and the girls often compare their high school experiences, from teachers to classes to stories.

“It’s kind of funny to see how similar and how different it can be, even 10 years later.”

Initially coming back to the field in 2023 as an assistant coach, she became head coach at the start of the current season. The former head coach was Chuck Goranson, who swapped roles and is now an assistant.

“Coaching I think is my biggest community aspect,” she said of giving back. “Just molding the minds of the youth.”

<strong>MEET ROSE</strong>

One can imagine the strain that a career as a prosecutor might have on the mind.

Soccer provides an outlet for that strain. In college and law school, coaching provided a mental break from studying. This mental break continues with practical legal work.

“You do see a lot of things that happen to families that are unfortunate, so it’s nice to be around kids that enjoy playing soccer,” she said.

In balancing these two important leadership roles, having a strong support system is crucial. Aviles said her parents, Maria and Edgar Aviles, have “set the way of working hard and giving back in many ways.”

Also in that support system is her boss, Rowe, “who is the exemplary example of being a leader at work and in the community,” and her co-workers and colleagues “who help out when needed and do their best to keep this community safe, as well.”

Her soccer team is a pillar to the support, too: “[they] may stress me out sometimes but make coaching every bit of fun and rewarding.”

Aviles is well aware that one cannot succeed alone, and she credits “anyone who has come into my life along the way and gotten me to where I am today.”