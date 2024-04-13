Bourbonnais resident selected as top 3 finalist on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

BOURBONNAIS — A fun video made with some big eyelashes could be America’s funniest home video.

Originally from Peotone, Jaydee Estes, 23, of Bourbonnais, is one of three finalists on an upcoming episode of the TV show “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Estes owns an eyelash extension business and is a licensed esthetician. She is the youngest out of her four siblings.

In the video Estes created, Estes pranked her mom, Gloria Galvan, 52, of Bourbonnais, using eyelash extensions. She put some big strip lash extensions over her mom’s natural lash extensions and then recorded her reaction after seeing them.

The idea for the video just came to Estes, she said. She wanted to put big lashes on her mom.

“I recorded her reaction when she opened her eyes and looked in the mirror. She was completely shocked,” Estes explained.

She heard about AFV hosting a prank segment through her mother-in-law, Dawn Estes, 48, of Kankakee, who was watching the show one night. She told Estes she should send her video in to them online.

After recording the video last year, Estes posted the video on social media on TikTok and Instagram, where it did well, gathering more than 14 million views between the two platforms.

Estes thought it would do well on AFV, a show which has been on television since January 1990.

Once she submitted her video, AFV reached out to her within three weeks to inform her she was going to be one of three finalists.

Out of hundreds of submitted videos, Estes’ video was one of the final videos selected. Being one of the top three finalists on the show comes with prizes.

Third place is $4,000, second place is $6,000, and the first place winner will take home $20,000 and get a chance to win $100,000.

At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package.

<strong>FILMING FOR AFV</strong>

The crews of AFV sent a film kit to her house that had a ring light, and Estes was filmed for the show through Zoom, she said. Crews filmed the show live while she was home. The taping took two and a half hours to complete.

“It was fun taping it,” Estes said.

Her sister Jenine Grimaudo, helped with the filming of AFV.

Estes said her family will host a viewing party on the night the segment is broadcasted at 6 p.m. April 21 on ABC-TV.

Estes said she and her mom were “super excited” when they found out they were selected as finalists on the show.

“We were really in shock that we got chosen for it,” Estes said. “We were really happy.”

Alfonso Ribeiro is the current host of AFV, a show that receives some 150,000 videos a year. Ribeiro is best known for playing Carlton Banks on the TV show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990-96.

In its 34 seasons to date, AFV has awarded more than $17 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million home-viewer-supplied videotapes.

Estes’ Instagram is <a href="https://www.instagram.com/holalashes.skin" target="_blank">@Holalashes.skin</a> and <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jaydeezully_23" target="_blank">@jaydeezully_23</a> on TikTok.

To view Estes’ video, check it out <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPRTvvcWq" target="_blank">here</a> on TikTok.

The Daily Journal will publish a follow-up story after the show’s airing.