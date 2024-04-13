A deadly intersection in need of fixes

For as many pieces of vehicle debris left by crashes at Illinois Route 50 and Kankakee County’s 12000 North Road, it probably equals the number of emails, letters and phone calls Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O’Brien has sent to government officials.

O’Brien shared his story following a March 28 double-fatal crash that claimed the lives of Lisa M. Dome, 53, of Wilmington, and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Weylen R. Cadorette, of Wilmington.

“There has to be something done now,” O’Brien said. “This intersection has been a problem for too long.”

Since 2022, the department had been called to this location for crashes an astonishing 54 times, O’Brien said.

The 55th time came April 6.

On April 6, a two-vehicle crash sent four people for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The need to address the intersection came up during Monday’s Manteno Village Board meeting.

Trustee Joel Gesky discussed making the intersection safe. The intersection is not within the village’s limits.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the magic wand to change it, and I think it’s a pretty big undertaking for what’s going to happen,” Gesky said.

“I will tell you that, speaking firsthand, my wife and daughter were both hit at the same exact spot several years ago. If I could change it, I would. It’s a terrible, terrible thing.”

Eight government agencies and the Canadian National Railway have some part of jurisdiction over the intersection, O’Brien said.

Between this maze of governmental bodies and the configuration of the intersection, O’Brien knows it is a tough situation.

“It’s a complex intersection with complex issues,” O’Brien said.

Here are his observations:

<strong>TRAFFIC</strong>

There is traffic in all four directions moving at highway speed, with the greatest at commuting hours. A large amount of semitrailer traffic is utilizing 12000 North to stay south of Interstate 80 and travel to and from Interstate 65 [in Indiana] and Elwood and Joliet intermodal sites.

O’Brien refers to it as the “mini-Illiana Expressway.”

The Illiana Expressway was a proposed project. It was planned to ease the burden of semi traffic on I-80.

The 50-mile highway would have connected Indiana’s I-65 at Crown Point, Ind., to I-55 at Wilmington. After years of legal battles and community pushback, then-Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner suspended the project, citing the state’s dismal finances when he took office in 2015.

<strong>IMPATIENT DRIVERS</strong>

As the lines in both directions get larger and the wait times increase, the lack of patience and added distractions from the driver’s perspective increases, causing them to pull out quickly, narrowly missing a collision as they cross four lanes of highway to the other side, or pull out quickly into highway-speed traffic on Route 50.

<strong>HIGHWAY GEOMETRY</strong>

O’Brien explained 12000 North Road runs east and west. Illinois Route 50 is at an angle (northeast) to 12000 North, but running parallel to the Canadian National Railway tracks.

This angle creates a limited/difficult visibility issue when looking north and south for oncoming traffic. Power line poles, highway signage and tall weeds/growth — especially on the west side on 12000 North Road — also provide blind spots.

• 12000 North/County Line Road on the east side of Route 50 is a two-lane road of asphalt with two stop signs and a yellow solar light “traffic doesn’t stop” warning sign. It suffers from power line pole obstructions, geometric angle obstruction and wait times that create impatience. There is a mix of semitrailer and passenger vehicle traffic utilizing the road.

• 12000 North/County Line Road is a tar-and-chip road with no lane markers and is not designed for semitrailer travel, but has semi-truck traffic frequently.

The sight lines from a quarter mile back creates difficulty in anticipating the oncoming issues of the highway (four-lane Route 50), the railroad tracks, the short distance between the tracks and Route 50 and the elevation drop from the tracks to the base of Route 50.

There are advanced warning signs, elevated and larger stop signs on both sides, the railroad crossbucks and the flashing yellow (solar) sign “cross traffic does not stop,” which operates intermittently, but drivers continue to fail to heed their warning.

The semi-truck traffic turning south onto Route 50 frequently knocks over the south side stop sign and yellow cross traffic does not stop due to the road not being adequate for semi-truck traffic and they turn into them while proceeding south.

Trees and brush also contribute to the problem by obstructing signs.

<strong>SOLUTIONS</strong>

• The placement of rumble strips on both sides of 12000 North Road could better make a driver aware of the upcoming stop, O’Brien said.

• Flashing caution signs alerting a drive of the pending stop.

• Adding turning lanes on Route 50 would help, O’Brien said.

• Making the intersection a four-way stop is another suggestion.

Intersection upgrades are the call of the Illinois Department of Transportation. O’Brien is aware of the process.

“Ultimately, IDOT has control of this intersection,” he said.

The help of state legislators representing the area can help fast track fixes. O’Brien wants to have the intersection fixed.

Then he can stop writing emails describing how another fatal crash occurred at the intersection.