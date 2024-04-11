Youth Violence Prevention Week set for April 20-27

Youth around Kankakee can make their voices heard while standing up against gun violence.

Starting April 20 is Youth Violence Prevention Week, and the city of Kankakee along with Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United and the Illinois Coalition of Community Services are providing outlets to area youth to come together and raise awareness for violence prevention.

“With the impact gun violence has had in Kankakee on all ages, it’s important for the community to be more intentional of raising awareness,” said Coen Clark, street outreach worker with Kankakee Forgives.

Area youth are invited on April 22 to participate in Walk Against Violence.

This initiative runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and will begin at Kankakee Forgives’ headquarters, 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, in the parking lot behind the former Love Christian Center store.

“The primary aim of this walk is to foster unity in our city against the pervasive issue of gun violence,” said Kankakee Forgives Victim Services Advocate Beto Silva. “We believe that by coming together as a community, we can effect positive change and work towards creating a safer environment for all.”

Families are welcome to join in this initiative.

The Kankakee Forgives team will be on hand to provide support and assistance to anyone who may be affected by the subject matter, ensuring they are directed to the necessary resources.

Silva noted that this walk is not intended as a memorial; rather, it serves as a platform to empower and celebrate the ongoing efforts within the community to combat gun violence.

“Our collective goal is to inspire hope and resilience as we strive for a better tomorrow.”

<strong>HAGLER BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT</strong>

Kicking off Youth Violence Prevention Week is the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation Basketball Tournament.

Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, Kankakee United is partnering with the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation for the 10th annual basketball tournament.

There will be a boys high school tournament; all-star junior high game; all-star girls game; adult men’s game; old school elite game (ages 50 and over). Admission is $3 for children and $7 for adults. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org</a>.

<strong>DAYS WITH DADS</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26, another Days with Dads event is set for King Middle School, 1440 E. Court St., Kankakee. Dads who would like to volunteer can call 773-640-9801 to register.

The purpose for this event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that Dads are able to show love through positive interactions.

This event runs in conjunction with Kankakee School District 111, Project Headspace & Timing and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center.

<strong>SNEAKER BALL</strong>

At 7 p.m. April 26, the event will be at the Kankakee Train Depot, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

This is open only to junior high and high school students.

Wear your finest attire paired with your favorite sneakers for Kankakee United’s Sneaker Ball. Whether it’s a tuxedo with high-tops or a ball gown with colorful kicks, show off your unique style. Registration is requested by April 19 at <a href="https://ku.citykankakee-il.gov/event-registration.php" target="_blank">ku.citykankakee-il.gov/event-registration.php</a>.

<strong>TEEN TOWN HALL</strong>

Though the event falls past the official Youth Violence Prevention Week, the upcoming Teen Town Hall will continue raising awareness.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 29 at Life Compass Church, 175 S. Wall St., Kankakee, teens in the Kankakee community are invited to share their thoughts and ideas on the topics of violence, mental health, school culture, career paths and community support.