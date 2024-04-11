KVPD board discusses director search

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District board started the process to find its next executive director.

Current Executive Director Dayna Heitz informed the board on April 1 she was leaving. She has been executive director since fall of 2016.

Heitz was one of five candidates interviewed back in 2016, said David Skelly, board president.

Skelly said during Tuesday’s special board meeting the district was helped by the Illinois Association of Park Districts in the process.

Skelly said they hope to have an interim executive director in place before Heitz leaves.

“I am hoping we will have someone in-house that can carry out the duties until we hire a permanent director,” Skelly said.

Heitz explained commissioners could go with IPRA for $9,700 or go with Ray Ochromowicz, of Executive Decisions Consulting, for $8,600.

Ochromowicz has more than 30 years experience working in public parks and recreation.

He is currently working with Bourbonnais Township Park District in its search for an executive director.

“This is what he does for a living,” Heitz said.

Commissioner Michael Matthews said both were “great options.”

All five commissioners were in agreement that they wanted to talk with Ochromowicz prior to the board’s April 22 regular meeting.

“We don’t need to determine this [choice] tonight,” Commissioner Ray Eades said.

“I agree,” Skelly said.