Bradley pressing the brakes on nepotism ordinance

BRADLEY — Bradley trustees at least temporarily applied the brakes to remove an anti-nepotism law from the village books.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the administration had proposed the repeal of the law adopted in April 2016 which sharply restricted hiring those who had some type of family relationship with an elected official.

The administration sought to have the ordinance removed because of how it hampers the village as it seeks to fill job vacancies.

However, the village board, led by Trustee Ryan LeBran, wanted to further explore the matter before voting on its removal.

After a short discussion with Mayor Mike Watson and administrator Craig Anderson, the board successfully voted 4-0 to table the request. The matter will be discussed at a committee meeting and could come back up for vote at either the April 22 meeting or in May.

Voting in favor of tabling the repeal were trustees LeBran, Grant Vandenhout, Brian Billingsley and Brian Tieri. Trustee Darren Westphal abstained from the vote. Trustee Gene Jordan was absent.

When adopted in 2016, the ordinance was approved by a 4-2 vote. One of the “no” votes came from then-Trustee Watson.

The ordinance states any person “who is a relative of an elected official or department head shall not be appointed, hired or employed to work for the Village of Bradley in any position, including any department head position.”

Anderson said the bulk of village hires are those connected to the village police and fire departments. He noted the Bradley Police & Fire Commission — which does not include trustees or the mayor — is an independent arm of the Bradley village government.

Anderson further explained with a village the size of Bradley, there are many instances of family relationships and even extended relationships, such as step-relatives, where trustees are unaware there is family connection and with limited numbers, it hampers finding applicants.

“It rules out a large number of people in the village,” he said. “It puts constraints on our hiring. … It’s punitive more than protective.”

Watson make it clear he opposed the law in 2016 and he continues to oppose it.

“People shouldn’t be penalized if they are qualified,” he said.

Anderson said based on police and fire testing, candidates who rank at the top can be passed over simply for this reason.

The existing law also notes an official is required to immediately disclose any circumstances which may constitute a violation of this policy. Failure to make such a disclosure would result in disciplinary action.

Anderson, who was a member of the Bradley Police Department prior to being appointed village administrator, said it could be considered unreasonable for elected officials to know if they have a relative applying for a village job.

He said in today’s world of extended families, there are many instances where people do not even know all of their relatives yet alone know if they have filled out a village job application.

When the policy was adopted, employees hired prior to the 2016 law were grandfathered into the ordinance, meaning they did not have lose their position.

While it was expected that an excavating contract tentatively approved by the Bradley Village Board would ultimately be successful, a short meeting Tuesday led to that conclusion.

Mayor Mike Watson reported Wednesday that the excavation contract with Tenco Excavating of Bourbonnais has had the “tentative” tag removed and the contract has been signed.

There were some concerns regarding Tenco’s ability to complete the work at the 126-acre Bradley Sports Complex along St. George Road for the $3.21-million price tag.

Watson said Tenco officials affirmed the bid is solid and they had no intention of adding “change order” costs to the project. A change order is when an unexpected cost comes to a contractor and it is submitted to the governmental body and added to a project’s cost.

“We are good,” Watson reported after the approximate 20-minute meeting on Tuesday with Tenco.

“We are happy with the bid. We were figuring this project would come in somewhere around $3.5 million. We’re now confident we won’t see any change orders.”

The site is planned to be the home of 12 youth baseball and softball fields. Play is expected to begin there in the spring 2025.

The village believes the complex can be a major attraction to Bradley and Kankakee County and bring hotel stays and business to nearby retailers, restaurants and help showcase what this region has to offer.