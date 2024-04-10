Time out on sports complex bid as site work set to begin

BRADLEY — Based on the amount of rain that has fallen within the past two weeks, it is not likely dust will be flying anytime soon at the planned Bradley Sports Complex.

But the contract for earthwork is about to be awarded for the $45 million development.

It appeared the village was set to award the contract to low bidder Tenco Excavating, of Bourbonnais, at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, but the administration wanted to make sure the low bid did not have any hidden costs associated with it.

The Mayor Mike Watson administration anticipated awarding the bid yet this week to Tenco, but he and some village officials wanted to first double check the contract with Tenco.

Tenco was the lowest of five bid packages with a bid of $3.21 million. The bid nudged out Witech Excavating, of Crete, by a mere $50,000. Witech turned in a bid of $3.26 million.

“The [lowest] two bids were highly competitive,” Watson said. “We want to make sure we are getting everything we expect.”

There have been cases with government contracts that a company can turn in a winning low bid, but the bid isn’t as what it seemed. Change orders during the project can alter a contract significantly.

Watson made it clear the administration is not suggesting that situation would happen here, but he wants to get some assurance the bid is what the company can do to excavate the 126-acre site.

The location along St. George Road immediately east of the Super Walmart store is set to be a 12-diamond, youth baseball/softball complex. The hope is teams can begin playing games by spring 2025.

There were five bidders on the excavation project, which is expected to start before April ends.

The three other unsuccessful bidders were: Alessio & Sons Co., of Rockdale, $4.18 million; Double “G” Excavating Inc., of Wilmington, $5.65 million; and Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, $10.86 million.

The site preparation work will likely take six to eight weeks to complete depending, of course, on weather conditions.

Once the excavation work has progressed and is near completion, the village would like to have utility, paving and concrete work begin. The administration hopes to have bids submitted by late April for that work. The goal is to award that contract by the village board’s May 13 meeting.

Two weeks ago, the village board approved a $2.7 million contract with Providence, R.I.-based Gilbane Building Company to oversee the project from the awarding of contractor contracts — helping to make sure the village gets the best pricing — to overseeing and monitoring of on-site work.

The village believes this development could be a key point to Bradley bringing in large numbers of visitors to not only Bradley but Kankakee County during the spring and summer youth sports seasons.

An estimated 3,000 visitors could descend upon the area on weekends when baseball or softball is in full swing, filling hotels and restaurants in the process.