MSMF to offer music education scholarships for youth

Along with music and fanfare comes something new this year to Merchant Street MusicFest: an emphasis on education.

Merchant Street MusicFest, in collaboration with King Music and The Dave King Memorial Music Fund, has announced the inaugural MSMF Music Education Scholarship to be awarded July 27 at this year’s fest.

The scholarship award is for eight free weeks of music lessons after which the recipient will have the option to keep the instrument.

Awards will be given in two categories, one for students entering grades fifth through eighth in the 2024-25 school year and the other for grades ninth through 12th.

Applications can be found on the MSMF website at <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a> and will be accepted through May 31.

“Music education is not just about learning notes and rhythms; it’s about fostering creativity, discipline and resilience in our children,” said Ben King, owner of King Music. “Through our partnership with the MSMF scholarship program, we’re empowering young minds in Kankakee County to discover the power of music.”

MSMF organizers said in a news release that they are excited about this opportunity to give back to the community in the form of supporting the music education of our young people.

The annual event is set for 5-11 p.m. July 26 and from 2-11 p.m. July 27 at the downtown railroad depot, Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, at 199 South E. Ave., Kankakee. The musical lineup will be announced later this month.