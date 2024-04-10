Marion to fill vacant county board seat

KANKAKEE — The village of Manteno soon will be fully represented on the Kankakee County Board as Ryan Marion was appointed Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of Ray Fairfield in District 6.

The county board voted 19-4 for the appointment of Marion, who filed in December to run for the board seat as a Republican. Marion was unopposed in the March 19 primary and currently has no Democrat opponent in the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election.

“I just want to get more involved in the community,” said Marion when reached by phone after the meeting. “I believe my government background provides a little distinctive viewpoint, working in my current position in the village.”

Marion, 34, is the building official with the village of Manteno where he oversees building and zoning and is the code enforcement officer. He has been in that position for seven years.

He was appointed to the 28-member board to fill Fairfield’s seat by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, a Republican.

“It’s the chairman’s appointment with the advice and consent of the board,” said Wheeler after the meeting. “That’s what the state law says, so the reason is because Mr. Marion was the Republican candidate who won the primary. He expressed interest in this seat long ago and has a skill set that would be a wonderful addition to the board.”

Fairfield resigned from the board on Feb. 16 because of family reasons. District 6 covers parts of northern Kankakee County and portion of Manteno. Initially, Marion learned Fairfield was leaving the board and assumed it would be at the end of the term.

“It happened a little sooner than expected,” said Marion, who then expressed his interest to the county administration in filling out the term.

Voting against the appointment were board members John Fetherling, Kenneth Smith, Jeffery Ashcraft and Amber Turner, all Republicans.

Turner said she voted against the appointment because she didn’t know enough about Marion.

“I didn’t get much information on it, so I didn’t have time to do some research,” said Turner, whose District 15 is in southeast portion of the city of Kankakee. “Nothing personal.”

Fetherling, whose District 7 seat also covers part of Manteno, said it’s a potential conflict of interest for Marion to serve on the county board.

“I had to resign from the planning commission at Manteno when I got appointed to the county board,” he said. “He’s director of planning and zoning, and then how’s he going to get here? Is he going to come to the meetings here? He’s got another job in the morning and is paid by the village, and he comes here and gets paid by [county].”

Wheeler said there’s no conflict because it’s two different jurisdictions, and Marion has no voting power is his position at Manteno. Wheeler added that Fetherling had a vote while on the Manteno planning commission.

“That’s a goofy assumption because [Marion] is an employee of Manteno,” Wheeler said. “The planning commission votes? Ryan doesn’t vote on [planning issues] in Manteno. It’s a huge difference. He controls no money or no policy. … That’s a county board member not knowing what he’s talking about. He had to resign because you cannot be on a planning commission. That’s the law. … [Fetherling] voted ‘no’ because of his constituents.”

The other person who expressed interest in filling the District 6 vacancy was Manteno resident Ryan McHeffey, who has been outspoken on the Gotion battery plant that is being developed in the former Kmart warehouse on South Spruce Street in Manteno. He’s also a member of the Concerned Citizens of Manteno.

Turner said the Gotion plant had no bearing in her decision. The Gotion plant has been met with opposition by the CCOM.

Marion has voiced his support for the Gotion project, which will bring an estimated 2,600 jobs to the area over the course of the build out of the plant.

Marion, a lifelong resident of Manteno, will be sworn in by the Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson at the end of April and will be at the next county board meeting on May 13.

Marion said he won’t have any problem attending county board meetings, and he’s already on the county’s GIS committee and the Hazard Mitigation Task Force.

“Our goal is to work together with everybody,” Marion said.

The Democrat Party has until June 3 to slate a candidate in District 6 if it so desires. The filing period for independent or New Party candidates is June 17-24.