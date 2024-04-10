$2.7M in red: First look at city's '24 budget not pretty

KANKAKEE — Fortunately for Kankakee city leadership, it was only the first look at the upcoming 2024 budget.

They have about two months to crunch and revise numbers before a new budget must be finalized and approved in mid-July.

Time will be needed as the first version of the document came in at a rather unsightly $2.7 million deficit.

“I don’t do this for shock value,” city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal told members of the Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee who gathered for their first discussion regarding the city fiscal roadmap.

The administration has set a timeline of approving the budget by the June 17 council meeting.

One key factor in the upcoming budget revolves around the “R” word, Mayor Chris Curtis said after the meeting.

The “R” word that’s been on everyone’s mind as inflation continues to increase? Recession.

The city has sales tax revenues of $5.85 million. This figure has held steady for the past few years. The mayor has concerns regarding the economy and is hinting at lowering sales tax revenues for the new budget.

“I believe in the next 12 to 18 months there is going to be a pullback from consumers. Our [sales tax] numbers are still trending higher, but costs have not come down. I’m guarding for a small recession or some pull back.”

Curtis said he is considering reducing projected sales tax income from $5.85 million to $5.5 million.

The first version of the financial document prepared by Kubal and Curtis did note some key pieces which will play a key role in developing the budget.

Among them:

• Kankakee planning the budget based on loss of $1.06 million because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s repeal of the 1% grocery tax.

• Creation of a $350,000 Neighborhood Stabilization Department. The department would focus on dealing with abandoned, boarded up properties. The two- to three-person units could target 10 to 15 “savable” houses per year.

• Hiring of a city planner to replace contracted planner Mike Hoffman, who will be retiring from Teska Associates Inc. The city has been contracting with Hoffman for seven years for planning services. Curtis believes gaining another contracted planner through Teska is unlikely.

That situation would mean through salary and benefits, hiring an in-house planner could cost between $70,000 to $125,000. Curtis believes the end result could net the city $15,000 to $20,000 in savings. The downside is it could take months to find Hoffman’s replacement.

The city posted the job Friday.

• Funding of an additional $260,000 through hotel taxes staying in Kankakee, per the new intergovernmental agreement with Visit Kankakee County, the county’s tourism organization, will allow the city to use this tax as its own discretion.

Curtis said he would target hotel tax money on economic development and marketing of Kankakee.

Curtis pointed out the obvious hit to the budget is the grocery tax. If that hit does not come through the state — the state budget has not yet been adopted — the city’s shortfall would be significantly reduced.

However, Pritzker has not given any indication he is backing away from his plan of eliminating the tax.

“This is the big issue. We were not expecting this loss,” Curtis said.

The Illinois Municipal League will be holding a Springfield lobbying day next Wednesday. He noted the IML remains “100% opposed” to the governor’s plan.

Curtis said by holding back on the budget’s adoption until late June, the city may have a better understanding of Pritzker’s course of action relating to the 1% grocery tax.

“We would like to see how things play out in Springfield,” he said.

As a result of the city’s timeline, the council will adopt a continuing-spending resolution at Monday’s council meeting. This action simply means they will continue to follow the spending plans of the current budget.