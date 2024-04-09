Blood drives coming to Bourbonnais, Kankakee with opportunity for gift card

During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross asks donors to help protect the blood supply by making and keeping blood or platelet donation appointments in the weeks ahead. Donors of all blood types — especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets — are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care this spring.

The Red Cross depends on thousands of volunteer blood donors to collect about 12,000 blood donations every single day. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential in transfusion care. Blood drives and donation centers also depend on the generosity and valuable time of those who make it possible for the Red Cross to help people in need.

Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by going to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give between now and April 28 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered to win a $7,000 gift card. There will be two winners. Go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Spring" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Spring</a> for details.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

• 1-6 p.m. April 16 at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd.