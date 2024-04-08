Mattea's Joy 5K assists families with sick children

BOURBONNAIS — A Superhero 5K and 2-mile walk kicks off at 8 a.m. May 4 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for kids younger than 12. Costumes are encouraged.

Registration and race information can be found at runforjoy.org. Register by April 13 to guarantee a race T-shirt.

Honored kids will be recognized with signs on the course. Submit a name and photo of a child that is on a medical journey at runforjoy.org. In memoriam recognition also is welcomed to honor children lost too soon to illness.

Proceeds from the event benefit Mattea’s Joy, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring care, connection and community to families with hospitalized children.

“Families are craving connection while they navigate having a hospitalized child,” said Jamie Freedlund, co-founder of Mattea’s Joy. “Our hope is to help them feel less alone during what will likely be one of the most challenging circumstances of their lives.”

Mattea’s Joy serves monthly meals for families at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. It coordinates care packages to local families who are transferred to Comer from outside hospitals, including Riverside Medical Center as well as Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee.

The group also provides snack boxes to several Chicagoland and Central Illinois hospitals, the Joy in the Journey podcast and experiences such as visits from Mattea’s Princess visits to partner hospitals.

The event is professionally timed by J3 Timing and is being sponsored in part by Turn-Key Environmental, Special Waste Disposal, Bourbonnais Township Park District, The University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, Geoffrey Johns and Associates, Riverside Community Credit Union, National Bank of St. Anne and Manteno, Still Waters Environmental, and Weber Grill.

Perry Farm grounds are handicapped accessible, and restrooms are available on site.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.runforjoy.org" target="_blank">runforjoy.org</a>.