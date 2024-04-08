4 injured in crash at Kankakee County/Will County line, Illinois Route 50

MANTENO — Another two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday at Kankakee County 12000N Road and Illinois Route 50.

Four people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The intersection was the site of a double-fatal crash March 28.

In the March 28 accident, the driver of a 2017 Honda Civic, Lisa M. Dome, 53, of Wilmington, and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Weylen R. Cadorette, of Wilmington, were killed when the Civic they were in collided with a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck, operated by a Manteno man.

There have been 11 motor vehicle fatalities in the county since Dec. 1, 2023, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. His statistics follow the Kankakee County Board’s fiscal calendar, which runs from Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, instead of a calendar year.

ISP Troop 5’s preliminary investigation indicates Troop 5 responded to a two-vehicle, personal injury crash Saturday at Kankakee County 12000N Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection, which is the Will County-Kankakee County line.

According to the investigation, a Nissan SUV was traveling east on 12000N Road, which is also referred to as County Line Road. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Illinois Route 50, ISP said.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan SUV entered the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and was struck in the passenger side by the Chevrolet Silverado, the ISP said.

Both vehicles were occupied by a driver and a passenger.

ISP said no additional information is available at this time.