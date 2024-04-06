KLASEY: Visiting Kankakee's 'Southside'

Imagine yourself driving south on Washington Avenue in Kankakee. You cross the Washington Avenue bridge … and suddenly find yourself on a thoroughfare called “McMullen Drive.”

What happened to Washington Avenue? It didn’t disappear; to find it, you have to look one-half block to the west, where it intersects with Water Street. From there, it continues southward for five blocks, ending at Jeffery Street.

Originally known as Main Street, McMullen Drive is only a bit more than one block long, running from the south end of the bridge to Charles Street. (The street name was changed in the 1990s to honor Vaughn McMullen, a local political figure and pharmacist whose drugstore was located at 815 S. Main Street.)

Although it is physically short, the street has a long history, dating to June 1855, when the plat of “Knight’s Addition to Kankakee City” was filed at the Kankakee Courthouse.

In combination with two adjoining plats filed earlier in the year 1855, Knight’s Addition would form the distinctive Kankakee neighborhood known as “The Southside.” The area covered by the three plats was bounded roughly by Eighth Avenue on the west, Jeffery Street on the south, and the Kankakee River on the east and north.

After the Washington Avenue bridge was built in 1863, Main Street developed as the Southside’s commercial center. It would continue in that role for almost a century — the opening of the Schuyler Avenue bridge in 1954 diverted a considerable amount of traffic from the Washington Avenue bridge (and thus, the Southside’s business district.)

From the 1920s through the mid-1950s, Kankakee newspapers periodically published one or more pages of advertisements promoting Southside businesses. On February 2, 1920, for example, the Kankakee Daily Republican featured a two-page spread of ads promoting “Southside Dollar Day.”

Two of the largest ads were displayed by businesses that would become Southside landmarks: Rayer’s Grocery, and Koehler’s South Side Drugstore. Rayer’s was located at 790-792 S. Main Street from the very early 1900s until it closed in 1940 (Rayer’s was succeeded at that address by a National Tea Co. store, and in the 1950s, by the South Side IGA grocery). The Koehler Drugstore, located at 815 S. Main Street since at least 1915, was purchased by Vaughn McMullen and Richard Klassen in 1954 and renamed as the “South Side Pharmacy.”

Two full pages of advertisements in the August 19, 1950, edition of the Kankakee Daily Journal urged readers to “Shop on the Southside, Where You Can Get Anything You Want — No Meters — No Parking Worries — Courtesy Service is Yours in Kankakee’s Most Complete Shopping Center.” The spread included 28 advertisements for businesses ranging from the Pat Hogan Barber Shop at 791 S. Main Street, to Herb Hess Texaco service station at the intersection of Main and Charles Streets, to the Southside Royal Blue [grocery] Store at 899 S. Washington Avenue.

One of the advertisements on that page was for probably the most fondly remembered of Southside businesses: Myers Bakery at 800 S. Main (the southeast corner of Main and Water Streets). Myers’ ad, for its “Doughnut Carnival Special,” advised readers, “It’s no trick to love our doughnuts — they’re tasty and fried just right to a delicious brown.” Doughnuts, of course, were only one of the categories of baked goods (from crusty bread to multi-tiered wedding cakes) that drew a steady stream of customers to the Southside from 1931 until the iconic store closed in 1981.

Another long-operating business on Main Street was an automobile sales agency opened by E.A. Jeffers and James P. McCune at 820 S. Main Street in 1906. It is believed to be the city’s first auto dealership. Through the years, the dealership represented a number of different auto brands, such as Kissel, Paige, Rambler, Hudson, and Cadillac. The firm changed its name several times during its more than 80 years in business: Jeffers & McBroom (in partnership with Victor McBroom, 1919), Jeffers, McBroom & Frerichs (Wendell Frerichs became a partner in 1936), and finally, McBroom Cadillac, operated by Victor’s son, Edward A. McBroom, who died in 1990.

South Main Street, in addition to being a commercial center, was for many years the home of Kankakee County’s Republican Party organization. The McBrooms — Victor and Edward — both served terms in Springfield as State Representative and State Senator; they also controlled the local Republican organization, each serving as party chairman for multiple terms.

Although the Southside centered upon the block that is now McMullen Drive, there were also memorable businesses located on S. Washington Avenue and S. East Avenue. For well over a century, hungry Kankakee area residents were drawn to a large red building at 1230 S. East Avenue, the Homestead Restaurant.

Founded in 1893, the restaurant was popular with employees and visitors to the state hospital, which was directly east of its location. “Fine meals at ‘The Homestead,’” the business advertised in 1915, noting “Hospital patients and friends always cordially treated.” The Homestead closed in 2015. Since 2020, the building has housed We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries, pastored by Kankakee native and former professional football player Jimmy Smith.

Another Southside building with a long food service history is located on the southwest corner of Washington Avenue and Charles Street. In the mid-1940s, Jerke’s Sandwich Shop relocated there from 777 S. Main Street; at about the same time, Sherb’s Ice Cream Shop relocated from 810 S. Main Street to the south half of the building. By the mid-1950s, both Jerke’s and Sherb’s were gone, replaced by Norm’s Sandwich Shop. Today, the building continues serving food and drink as “Crazy Joe’s Diner.”

Main Street, the major Southside thoroughfare from 1855 until it was renamed in the 1990s, was one of only two streets in Kankakee with the name “Main.” Where is the other one located?

Answer. Main Avenue is located on the far western edge of the city, extending six blocks southward from Station Street to Hawkins Street. It was originally part of the unincorporated neighborhood of West Kankakee, which was annexed to the city in April 1967. The section of Main Avenue north of Station Street is referred to by local old-timers as the “E-Z Way Bumps Road.”