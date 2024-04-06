KLASEY: Dandelles bowling alley burns, 1961

In the early morning hours of the final day of 1961, the 100 block of North East Avenue was deserted. On that December Sunday morning, temperatures were barely above the single digits, and flurries of snow swirled around the closed commercial buildings.

Inside one of those buildings, Dandelles Recreation at 186 N. East Avenue, custodian Harry Bellee was at work cleaning the 16-lane bowling facility after a busy Saturday night. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the custodian heard what he described as a “slight rumbling.” He told the Kankakee Daily Journal that he thought it might have been a small explosion in the building’s heating plant.

Bellee then noticed smoke coming from a janitor’s supply closet in the northwest corner of the building. Phoning in a fire alarm at 2:44 a.m., the custodian next attempted to fight the blaze, but was driven off by flames shooting out of the closet into the building’s restaurant and sport shop.

Firefighters arrived quickly, since the city’s main fire station was located only three blocks to the east, at Oak Street and Indiana Avenue.

“Smoke was pouring out of the building,” said Captain Roger Regnier, whose unit was the first to arrive. “It looked at first like we could save it. Flames were not too much in evidence at the time, and the blaze seemed to be confined to the spot where it originated.”

Within a short time, however, the flames had spread upward through the ceiling, then burst through the building’s roof.

“Once the flames opened a hole in the roof, the blaze spread with alarming speed,” reported the Journal. “Within 45 minutes after the alarm was sounded, the fire had spread through most of the building and flames were shooting as high as 100 feet in the air.”

Kankakee firefighters, aided by men and equipment from eight nearby fire departments, poured thousands of gallons of water into the burning building.

The sub-freezing weather created a hazard for those fighting the blaze: “Water gushing from the gutted building combined with spray from the hose nozzles … to make the streets, sidewalks and alleys in the area a massive sea of ice and partially frozen water,” wrote the Journal’s reporter. “The spray coated ladders, hoses, and … the protective clothing of the firemen, so that they soon resembled gigantic, moving icicles.”

Despite the freezing temperature, the heat from the burning building was so intense, the newspaper noted, “bystanders who braved the bitter early morning cold to watch the spectacle were kept warm as they watched.”

When it became apparent the bowling alley building could not be saved, Kankakee Fire Chief James Marnell ordered firefighters to focus their efforts on preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby structures. Most seriously endangered was a two-story brick building at 152 N. East Avenue, south of Dandelles Recreation.

The building, with the A.P. Webster Plumbing Co. on the first floor, and an apartment on the second, was separated from the burning building by a narrow parking lot. Occupants of the apartment were evacuated, and hoses were employed to create a “water curtain” protecting the building from windblown burning debris.

Also endangered and suffering minor damage were three other buildings: H.H. Troup Lumber Company, directly across Oak Street; Byron Johnson Office Supplies, just east of the Dandelles building on Oak Street, and the studios of radio station WKAN. The radio station building, which faced Schuyler Avenue, was across an alley from the burning building. WKAN was scheduled to begin its broadcast day at 5:45 a.m., but was without electrical power due to the fire. The engineer and announcer relocated to the station’s transmitter building on Grinnell Road, east of the city, and went “on the air” as scheduled.

Chief Marnell estimated the loss in the bowling establishment fire would be “at least $250,000.” Opened in 1939, Dandelles Recreation was owned by Mrs. Gustave (Eoanna) Dandelles, and operated by her sons, Harry and James. The day after the fire, the brothers told the Journal that they “have made no plans for rebuilding or relocating the business.”

They later decided to relocate, erecting a 16-lane bowling alley in a 17,000 square foot building at 1801 W. Station Street. After operating as Dandelles Lanes for several years, the business was sold to Doug Prough, who renamed the facility as the “Prough Bowl.” The business went through a series of owners and several names (Leisure Lanes, Tri-City Lanes, and Victory Lanes) before it closed in August 2019.

The closing of Victory Lanes in 2019 left Kankakee with only a single bowling establishment, the 36-lane Brookmont Bowling Center (originally Gala Lanes). From the 1950s until 2010, however, there had been a third bowling alley in the city. What was it called, and where was it located?

Answer: Marycrest Lanes, located at 1931 E. Court Street. It survived a 1972 fire that consumed a large part of the Marycrest Shopping Center, but closed in 2010. Today, a Mexican grocery store occupies part of the former bowling alley building.