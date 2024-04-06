Child Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

Every year, April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child Network has started displaying the Blue Kids silhouettes and pinwheels around town to signify Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child Network was established in 1994 as the Children’s Advocacy Center. The agency’s focus was on serving sexually abused children in Kankakee County.

In the late ’90s, the agency broadened its mission to include volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system (CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates). At that time, the agency officially changed its name to Child Network to include both programs that work with abused and neglected children.

The organization has events planned for the month.

<strong>DUELING PIANOS</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. April 13 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Child Network will host the annual dueling pianos fundraiser featuring Fun Pianos. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40. There will be a cash bar, appetizers, silent auction and split-the-pot tickets. The event marks 30 years of Child Network’s operating locally.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3uokoDe" target="_blank">bit.ly/3uokoDe</a>.

<strong>Darkness to Light</strong>

Child Network will be facilitating multiple sessions of Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children® program. Be empowered to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse through awareness, education, and stigma reduction by attending one of these free educational sessions being held at multiple venues across Kankakee and Iroquois counties. For registration and more information, go to <a href="https://forms.gle/MgjgbAXnxLkYWsPc9" target="_blank">forms.gle/MgjgbAXnxLkYWsPc9</a>.

• 9:30 a.m. to noon April 18 at Kankakee Community College’s main campus, 100 College Drive, Kankakee

• 5:30-7 p.m. April 23 at KCC’s North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 27 at Central Citizens Library, 1134 E. 3100 North Road, Clifton.

<strong>Texas Roadhouse Fundraiser</strong>

From 3-10 p.m. April 30, 10% of orders at Texas Roadhouse in Bradley will be donated to Child Network.