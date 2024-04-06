Bradley's 315 Fest hits $135K in sponsorships

BRADLEY — Country music may be more popular locally than most people would have guessed.

Sponsorships for Bradley’s first 315 Music Festival have surpassed the targeted $100,000 mark and the event is still two months away.

As a result, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson has doubled the sponsorship goal to $200,000.

As of Wednesday, the village has collected an estimated $135,000, Bradley finance director Rob Romo said.

At the most recent Bradley Village Board meeting, Shannon Moore, vice president of Federated Bank in Bradley, presented a $5,000 check to the village to aid in the production of the 315 festival.

The donation was the latest in a line of organizations which have stepped up to sponsor the June 6-9 music festival set for the south corner of the Northfield Square mall between the former Carson’s Men’s store and the former JCPenney store.

Both vacant properties are village-owned.

Romo and Watson said Bradley-based Peddinghaus Corporation put forth a $15,000 sponsorship and at least a dozen $5,000 sponsorships have reached Bradley Village Hall.

“Things have really taken off,” Watson said.

Thus the sponsorship target was raised. Watson believes the new total is one which can be reached.

“There are a lot of good people who have been helping out,” he said. “People want to help us succeed. This is a huge undertaking.”

Romo said hitting and then surpassing the $100,000 threshold was a huge milestone.

“People have been reaching out to us. We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Romo said.

Asked when he would stop accepting sponsorships, Watson said “up until the music begins to play.” Romo interjected donations would be accepted even after the music starts.

Watson believes the festival — headlined by country music’s Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Gretchen Wilson — will provide a “blast of fresh air” to the region.

The event was to feature rock and country music. However, fest coordinators were not able to get rock music groups to commit. Organizers hope both music genres will perform in following years.

Watson and the village board plan to make the festival an annual summer event.

Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.bradley315.org" target="_blank">bradley315.org</a> or at Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave. Daily concert tickets range from $10 to $65.

The Bradley administration and its six-person event planning team are targeting a total four-day attendance of 28,000.

The village has a talent budget not to exceed $330,000 and a total budget of about $500,000. The goal is to generate up to $1 million in revenue, which could lead to a cash surplus of $500,000.

The surplus would be used as seed money for the following year’s event.