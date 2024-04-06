65 CSL workers face job loss

BRADLEY — Labor peace between CSL Behring management and its unionized production labor force did not last.

Almost six months to the day the roughly 740 union members of United Chemical Workers Local 498-C and CSL ownership agreed on a three-year contract settling a week-long strike in late September and into early October, labor conflict has once again come to the forefront.

Union leadership at the Bourbonnais Township production plant has filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board regarding the planned loss of 65 union positions related to the closing of a production line.

At issue are some 65 unionized positions with the job function of placing the bulk-form medication, Zemaira, into vials. Zemaira is used to treat lung problems caused by a certain inherited disease.

The job loss will take effect May 21.

CSL Behring, in an email response to the Journal, noted in autumn 2020 leadership shared with employees that one of the two production lines in the filling departments would be closing.

“The department is beyond its useful life and retiring the department was a commitment to regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” the company statement noted.

The company said it recently provided further details to the plant on the nearing closure.

“CSL Behring is abiding by our obligations regarding this change under the collective bargaining agreement with the UFCW/ICWUC Local 498-C, the Union representing production employees, including our obligation to engage in effects bargaining over the department closure,” the statement read.

The statement concluded: “We remain committed to our patients and supporting employees impacted by these changes.”

The labor union believes the job loss should be absorbed by non-unionized workers.

CSL is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing plant in terms of employment with some 1,500 workers. In this past autumn’s contract settlement, workers will receive an 11% pay increase over the life of the pact.

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics company which develops life-saving medications for those dealing with certain bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, as well as hereditary angioedema, among other therapies.

Last fall’s stalled negotiations revolved around contract language which allowed the company to seek third-party workers, meaning workers outside of the union to perform work at the plant.

Union leadership noted plant management has stated this “separation” plan involving union members is allowable under the contact.

The union says it is not.

John Austin, Local 498-C president, said the medication will continue to be produced at the Kankakee County site, but the product will be shipped in bulk to a CSL sister site in Germany.

Austin said the union only became aware of this potential packaging change about two weeks ago. The union and plant management held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, but no resolution was found to satisfy both sides.

When contacted Thursday afternoon, Austin said there were no new language placed into the recently-approved contract allowing for this action.

Austin said the union argued if 65 positions were to be eliminated at the site, they should have been subcontractor jobs, not union positions.

Management disagreed.

He added management is using the contract’s separation clause which has been part of the union’s contract since the union first came into existence in 1955. He said this contract language was never intended to be used in this manner.

The union is seeking an expedited grievance process to avoid any loss of union positions.