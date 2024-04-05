City's violence prevention director Graham-Wicks honored in DC

Cities United invited city of Kankakee Violence Prevention Director Johnnie Graham-Wicks to the inaugural Honoring Black Women in the Movement. The event was held on March 19 and 20 in Washington, D.C. and honored Graham-Wicks along with others that are working to implement comprehensive strategies to create safe, healthy and hopeful communities in their areas.

Since 2011, Cities United has been a leader in advocating for holistic approaches to gun violence. By working closely with stakeholders at every level, the organization is working to end the epidemic of shootings and homicides among young Black men and boys. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.citiesunited.org" target="_blank">citiesunited.org</a>.