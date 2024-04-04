QuikTrip on tap for late summer start

KANKAKEE — While there are no physical signs available regarding the planned $18-million QuikTrip development in south Kankakee, the project is expected to begin in late summer.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis gave a brief update at the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting and noted an opening could be as early as late 2025.

Curtis noted there are still some legal and zoning issues being hammered out and some property annexations will still need to go before the Kankakee Planning Board and the city council.

QuikTrip is hoping those issues could be completed before June or July with the hope August could see the beginning of construction at the 10-acre site along U.S. Route 45-52 and RiverStone Parkway.

Construction could take upwards of 15 months, which means if a 2025 opening is targeted, construction must begin by at least late summer.

The mayor also noted an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic study is also needed.

If the project misses a late 2025 opening, it would most certainly be ready by spring 2026.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based company has previously entered into a Tax Increment Financing deal with the city.

In addition to the tax revenue which can be gained through fuel purchases, the city has other interests associated with the development.

As part of the development agreement, QuikTrip purchased and then turned over the long-vacant former RiverStone Conference Center property to the city for $1.15 million.

The Kankakee administration plans to rehab the conference center, likely at the cost of more than $2 million, and then sell it to a banquet business.

The goal is for Kankakee to hire a construction engineer by late May to oversee the rehab. It is known the location is in desperate need to rehab as it has sat closed since 2017.

The banquet facility, which had a capacity to host about 400, is connected to the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn at 455 RiverStone Parkway.

Curtis said extensive electrical, plumbing, heat/air conditioning and flooring renovations are in order. He noted after Monday’s meeting there are many places where portions of these systems have been ripped out of the walls.

The city will likely be starting from scratch with its rehab of the facility.

“Basically we have four walls,” Curtis said regarding the state of the conference center.

He said he is not anticipating any major in terms of property’s layout or function.