Manteno dipping into reserves for upcoming fiscal year

MANTENO — The village of Manteno will dip into it reserves for the upcoming fiscal year to make up for a shortfall in its proposed budget.

The Manteno Village Board unanimously approved a resolution of receiving and placing on file the preliminary FY 2025 budget at its Monday meeting.

The budget year runs from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

The preliminary budget calls for expenses of $20,114,525 and revenues of $12,621,400 for an actual shortfall of $7,493,125.

“We’re going to be over budget,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent after Monday’s meeting. “We’ve got several construction projects come in, but we’ve got money in reserve that we’ve saved over the course of time that we use it for that. You can’t do that every year, but we can do it once in a while.”

Nugent said the biggest projects are the adding of recreation enhancements at Thies Park and a parking lot at Legacy Park.

The upgrades at Thies Park includes six pickleball courts, an artificial turf Wiffle ball field, one shuffle board court and two Bocce ball courts. A parking lot will be added just off Park Street to facilitate for the increased use at the park.

The total project at Thies Park, which is in the Park West subdivision on Park Street, has a price tag of more than $2.1 million. In addition, the largest expense in the FY 2024 budget is the general fund with an expense of $13,437,470.

Village Administrator Chris LaRocque said the preliminary budget is available online on the village website.

“This isn’t the final [budget],” he said, adding that it will be approved at the April 15 board meeting. “When we get all our numbers in for March, we’ll incorporate all of that into that to see what our final numbers are. … We’re asking department heads for their final [numbers], just fine-tuning all the numbers so it’ll change slightly but not a lot.”

Nugent added that the village pays the garbage fees for all residents, and that expense is $642,500. Also, Manteno offers tax rebates for homeowners on the village’s portion of real estate taxes.

Manteno sold its sewer system in 2018 to Aqua Illinois for $25 million. The money was placed in an interest-bearing account, and the village designated the interest to pay for the trash bills of single-family homes. The sale also contributed to the village’s large reserve.

LaRocque said the village is projected to have $11.7 million in reserves at the end of this fiscal year which ends on April 30.