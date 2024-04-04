Baseball mom organizes uniform, equipment swap for BB league

Any parent knows that as their child grows in size, a strain grows on their wallet.

This cost can be felt with school and everyday clothing, and only gets heftier if the child is involved in sports requiring uniforms.

And with uniforms comes participation fees. And equipment.

Laura Meents, of Bourbonnais, estimates the bare minimum spent annually for a child to participate in Bradley-Bourbonnais youth baseball — in which she has two sons playing — is $400.

She said the cost for a kid to just play in the league is nearly $200. Bats are about $150. Fielding gloves can range from $80 to $90.

Because her husband, Chad, is a league board member and a coach, their 10- and 8-year-old sons are involved at a discounted rate. But that doesn’t change the fact that fees still exist for new cleats as their feet grow and new bats as their skills grow.

“You have kids that grow constantly, so pants don’t fit, cleats don’t fit,” said Meents.

These continual costs, coupled with inflation, inspired Meents to come up with a way to soften the blow.

She is organizing an equipment/uniform swap where parents can bring their kids’ outgrown baseball items and apparel and can swap them with the items of other league participants.

Items sought include gently used and clean cleats, pants, belts, helmets, bats and more.

The swap will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the concession pavilion at Slater Park, 894 Gettysburg Drive, Bourbonnais.

Because this is the first year of the project, Meents is only accepting baseball-related items. Other sports might join a future swap depending on how Saturday’s event goes.

Meents said that although baseball communities outside of Bradley and Bourbonnais won’t be turned away, the swap is mostly geared towards the Bradley-Bourbonnais league this year “to work out the kinks.”

“I would hate for somebody to not be able to play because they don’t have the means to get the equipment,” she said.

Meents noted that as kids outgrow uniforms and equipment, the items often wind up at Goodwill. This swap will keep items in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Baseball community to help other team families.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get a decent turnout this year and maybe next year it’ll be bigger and keep going,” she said. “We’ll get this mindset going of being a baseball family; as parents, let’s pull together and help each other out.”

Part of the idea, she said, was born out of her job managing the Bourbonnais primary care office for Riverside Healthcare. Her boss began something called Care’s Closet, where medical staff can bring in gently used scrubs and Riverside apparel to assist other staff members who may be in need of items.

“Working in health care, I know health care costs continue to go up,” she said. “Riverside has done so much with the community and that need is just ever increasing.”

For the baseball swap, so far she’s gotten some donations; but the bulk will be brought during Saturday’s event. Meents said she will keep a tote of leftover items that can be given to any player in need of something throughout the season.