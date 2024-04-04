2 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's stormy weather

A brush of stormy weather brought a flurry of chatter to social media earlier this week as two tornadoes were confirmed in Kankakee County.

“We have been able to confirm that 2 brief EF-0 tornadoes occurred yesterday in Kankakee County: one near Limestone and one near Manteno," NWS Chicago posted to X on Wednesday. "More information on these tornadoes will be made available at a later time.”

According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado was confirmed at approximately 1:59 p.m. about 12 miles west of Kankakee near Bonfield.

A trained weather spotter reported the tornado and snapped a photo, according to NWS officials. There were no immediate reports of damage.

A second tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter near Manteno. There were no immediate reports of damage with the tornado, which mainly impacted rural areas.

NBC Chicago reported that gusty winds left nearly 3,000 area customers without power on Tuesday afternoon, according to ComEd.

Casey Kronis, of FOX 32 Chicago, reported damage from the tornado in Manteno.

"Located near County Road 6000E & E 9000N Road — about four miles east of Manteno’s Main Street — this structure serves as a wastewater treatment facility. No one was inside at the time," she posted along with a video of the structure damage.

"The tornado narrowly missed a nearby mobile home park. After striking this building, it sent debris flying through neighboring cornfields."

To see the video, go to <a href="https://fb.watch/reMrFajDF7/" target="_blank">fb.watch/reMrFajDF7</a>.