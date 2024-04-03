Sunday liquor sales hours won't change in Manteno

MANTENO —If patrons want a mimosa, screwdriver or Bloody Mary on Sundays at establishments in Manteno, they’ll still have to wait until 11 a.m.

An ordinance amending the business regulations regarding liquor sale hours to move from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. failed at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting at the Leo Hassett Community Center.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club and the Manteno American Legion wanted the ordinance to change the start to 8 a.m. so they could sell liquor at their establishments earlier.

“Obviously, there’s always someone that appreciates it but also dislikes it,” said Trustee Diane Dole, who voted against the change. “The local churches were reached out to and a couple of them said, ‘no’ they really didn’t want that to be changed either. Our local delicious restaurants provide breakfast after church to many parishioners and their families. I would not want to take the breakfast crowd away from our local restaurants.”

Also voting against the measure were trustees Joel Gesky and Wendell Phillips, while trustees Sam Martin and Timothy Boyce voted for the change. Any ordinance change needs four votes to pass one way or the other, and Nugent voted against to defeat the change 4-2. Trustee Todd Crockett wasn’t in attendance.

Nugent said the change was discussed in a couple public safety committee meetings, and there was no general consensus for or against the measure.

“Sam asked me and I said, ‘Well, I don’t think it’s necessary,’” Nugent said after the meeting. “… Because we couldn’t come to a consensus and that’s why we said, ‘Let’s put it on the agenda.’ Whatever they vote, that’s democracy.”

At the committee’s request Chris LaRocque, village administrator, said he sent certified letters to the eight churches in Manteno for their input on moving the time up to 8 a.m. He said only three were returned, two didn’t want the early start time and the other was neutral.

As it now remains, the ordinance doesn’t allow liquor sales between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays.

“It was going to give them three more hours [on Sunday],” Nugent said. “And so the argument was that way they can have events or affairs, and they can have mimosas, screwdrivers and all that.”