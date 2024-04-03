Heitz resigns as KVPD executive director

After more 12- to 14-hour days than she would care to count in her seven years at the helm of the Kankakee Valley Park District, executive director Dayna Heitz resigned Monday.

Per her contract, Heitz gave 60 days’ notice to the board of commissioners, meaning her tenure will conclude May 31.

She has a current salary of $114,855.

The park district has a full-time staff of 21 and about 25 part-time employees. When summer programming opens, total employment swells to about 140.

“I’m very sad. It is hard to leave this community. I need to take time for myself and my family,” Heitz said when called Monday night.

Health concerns was a reason Heitz cited that led to her making the decision to resign.

The 56-year-old Heitz is the mother of a son and daughter. She has two grandsons.

“I need to take time for them,” Heitz said.

Heitz took over a park district that was reeling from former executive director Roy Collins’ conviction for committing mail and wire fraud while he was in charge of the park district from 2012-16.

Collins became the executive director for the district in 2011. He was a district board member four years prior to being hired.

KVPD Board President Dave Skelly said Heitz worked 12 to 14 hours a lot of days. She loved what she was doing, he said.

“Dayna is irreplaceable as the executive director,” Skelly said. “She came in when there were very little resources and has led this park district back from the brink. No one works harder. I’m very excited for her next chapter.”

The board will seek an interim executive director in the coming weeks, Skelly said.

The KVPD is made up of 33 parks that serve 36,000 residents in the district, including Kankakee, Aroma Park and parts of St. Anne.

<strong>TEAM EFFORT</strong>

Heitz said the park district’s success was about a group of people working for the same goal.

“The journey from adversity to triumph has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering determination, we have transformed KVPD into a beacon of recreational excellence within our community,” Heitz said in her letter to the five-member board.

“Our collective efforts have not only revitalized our organization but have also enriched the lives of those we serve, demonstrating the profound impact of our work on the community at large.”

She wrote it has been an “honor and privilege” to have served to alongside the board and park employees.

Through Heitz’s efforts, the park district repaired Splash Valley Aquatic Park and reopened it to the public.

KVPD recently received funding from the state for a $1.6 million renovation of Bird Park.

<strong>DIRE STRAITS</strong>

The district suffered as a result of poor management and bookkeeping. Collins was its director from July 2012 to April 2016, when the board and Collins entered a separation agreement.

In December 2016, the district laid off 16 full-time employees and stopped most of the programs to district residents.

The district also had trouble securing loans to pay salaries and bills.

Prior to becoming the KVPD executive director, Heitz was in charge of the Godley Park District.

She was selected in a search process conducted by the Illinois Association of Park Districts. The park board voted 3-1 in September 2016 to make her an offer. The park board then cited Heitz’s 21 years of experience dealing with finances, recreation, aquatics and administration.

Heitz majored in business administration at Illinois State University.

Her introduction to park and recreation came when her two children were growing up. Heitz volunteered in the Butterfield Park District in Lombard.

“Things just blossomed from there,” Heitz said.

Board of Commissioners

Kankakee Valley Park District

Dear President Skelly and Board Members,

I am writing to inform you that I will be stepping down from my position as Executive Director, effective 60 days from the date of this letter. As per the guidelines outlined in my contract, this letter serves as my formal 60-day notice.

Over the past seven years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving alongside an extraordinary team at KVPD. Together, we have weathered challenges and celebrated triumphs, ultimately reinvigorating our commitment to the district’s mission. From what seemed like the lowest of lows, we have collectively risen, reaffirming our dedication to providing valuable and vital recreational services to our community.

During this time, I have come to deeply appreciate the unique culture and values that make this district truly exceptional. Much like the beloved television show “Parks and Recreation,” our workplace embodies a sense of community, camaraderie, and genuine care for both our colleagues and the community we serve.

The journey from adversity to triumph has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering determination, we have transformed KVPD into a beacon of recreational excellence within our community. Our collective efforts have not only revitalized our organization but have also enriched the lives of those we serve, demonstrating the profound impact of our work on the community at large.

One of the aspects I have cherished most about working at KVPD is the family-oriented environment. Unlike the cutthroat corporate world, our workplace fosters an atmosphere of support, cooperation, and shared dedication to our collective mission. The genuine care and concern for one another extend beyond professional duties and create a sense of belonging that is truly special.

As I reflect on my decision to resign, I am filled with gratitude for the countless memories and relationships I have formed during my time at KVPD. The opportunity to contribute to the betterment of our community alongside such dedicated and compassionate individuals has been a privilege beyond measure.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have played a role in this transformative journey. The camaraderie, dedication, and shared passion exhibited by my team have been truly inspiring, and I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together.

As I transition to new endeavors, I am committed to ensuring a seamless handover of responsibilities and offering support wherever possible to facilitate the continued success of KVPD. I am confident that under new leadership and our capable team, the district will continue to thrive and make a positive difference in the lives of our community members.

Please accept my sincerest gratitude for the support, guidance, and camaraderie extended to me during my tenure at KVPD. I am immensely thankful for the experiences and relationships forged during my time here and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the district in the years to come.

Thank you once again for the opportunity to be part of this remarkable journey.

Warm regards,

Dayna J. Heitz