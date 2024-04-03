Clove Alliance hosting events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is dedicated to raising awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“It’s important to acknowledge that a significant number of individuals have been impacted by sexual assault in their lifetimes,” Clove Alliance Executive Director Tracey Noe-Slach said in a news release.

“Throughout April, our agency aims to promote awareness and prevention of sexual violence, harassment and abuse. Clove Alliance believes, supports and empowers survivors of sexual violence.

“We encourage you to join us in shining a light on survivors and hope to see you at some of our many SAAM events throughout April.”

<strong>4th Annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the evening will feature works submitted by local artists, live music, a children’s art project and refreshments. The awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free. The exhibition can also be viewed during museum hours from April 5 through May 1.

<strong>Communication and Collaboration: Supporting Survivors with Disabilities</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 19 at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, this interactive presentation will outline best practices for supporting people with disabilities who are survivors of sexual assault. CEUs/QIDP CEUs will be available.

<strong>Business Before Hours</strong>

From 7:30-9 a.m. at Clove Alliance, 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee, connect with staff and learn more about the organization. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the building, enjoy coffee and rolls and network with other business community members.

<strong>40-Hour Crisis Intervention Volunteer Training</strong>

Training begins April 29. Volunteers are often the first contact survivors have with Clove Alliance. They can have an impact on a survivor’s healing journey. To learn more email <a href="mailto:volunteer@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">volunteer@clovealliance.org</a>.

For more information on Clove Alliance and its events, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.