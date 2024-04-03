18-acre city solar farm OK'd for Waldron Road

KANKAKEE — A $5-million, 18-acre solar farm operated by a Washington, D.C.-based company, is moving forward on plans for a Kankakee-based project along Waldron Road.

If all goes as planned, construction on the Nexamp solar farm could begin in spring 2025 and construction on the 7th Ward-based project could take between six to nine months.

The Waldron Road Solar, LLC, farm is projected to have 6,576 solar modules installed.

The farm property is located just east of Waldron Road where Interstate 57 cuts through Kankakee. The property extends to where Grace Christian Academy has baseball and softball diamonds.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the plan — unanimously approved March 19 by the Kankakee Planning Board — was approved on its first reading. A final vote is anticipated on April 15.

Nexamp officials said the solar farm would produce enough electricity to power more than 600 homes.

The power produced at the site would be put onto the ComEd power grid.

The Kankakee County region has experienced significant growth in the smaller-scaled solar farms. There are several of these farms scattered throughout the county.

The 27-acre site is currently farm ground and is west of the Grace Christian Academy site in northeast Kankakee. Only 18 acres of the site will be used to solar panels and that area will be fenced.

Founded in 2007, Nexamp develops, builds, owns and operates community-scale solar farms.

Nexamp is in growth mode. Erick Alves de Sa, a Newamp business development manager, said the company has 20 Illinois solar farms in operation. Including the Kankakee site, the company has another 100 Illinois sites in the development stage.

Currently, the company has 250 locations in operation throughout the United States.

The company operates a Will County site along Goodenow Road near Beecher.

Reggie Jones, a 7th Ward alderman, questioned Nexamp officials as to why they sought this particular site. They noted its proximity to electric transmission lines to get the power distributed was a key factor.

Jones said he did not like seeing productive farm land lost for a region based in agriculture. He suggested other sites.

“Do we really need this right there?” Jones asked. “Waldron Road is a beautiful area.”

Nexamp officials noted Grace Academy officials did not object to the plans.

They also said the property would generate upwards of $20,000 annually in local taxes. Kankakee would receive $5,500 to $6,000 of that total.

The planning board approved the rezoning of the property from residential to neighborhood commercial to allow for the project. The planning board also approved the needed conditional use permit, allowing for operation of the solar farm.

The property has been a corn or soybean field for numerous years.

The property will be leased. The solar farm is anticipated to have a lifespan of 20-40 years. Once its life is completed, the site would be cleared of all construction and returned to its use as a farm.