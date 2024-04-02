Still I Rise, Rep. Kelly hosting health and wellness fair

KANKAKEE — From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, nonprofit organization Still I Rise and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, will host a health and wellness fair. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature health care providers, financial resources, veterans resources, educational programs, mental health providers, diagnostic services, community resources, recreation opportunities. For more information, call 815-414-9614.