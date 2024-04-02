Senior initiative MC Milestones hosts first Lunch 'n' Laugh

MANTENO — MC Milestones Senior Adult Initiative hosted its first Lunch ‘n’ Laugh senior adult luncheon on March 21 at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St., Manteno. Guests were served a home-style meal prepared in-house and brought to their tables. Lunch was followed by professional comedian, Michelle Krajecki, whose clean humor kept everyone laughing.

Meals were served to 150 senior adults and volunteers from around the entire community. The door prize winner was Niel Friesen who won a gift basket prepared by Kim Raloff.

Teddie Hill, Director of MC Milestones, would like to thank the army of volunteers it took to make this Lunch ‘n’ Laugh the resounding success that it was. The food service, led by Alison Chandler, was reported by all to be phenomenal.

“Michelle Krajecki’s comedy sketch was exactly what we needed to brighten our day with laughter,” Hill said. “You are not going to want to miss the next Lunch ‘n’ Laugh!”

To learn about the next Lunch ‘n’ Laugh and other MC Milestones events, join the Facebook page at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/mcmilestones" target="_blank">facebook.com/groups/mcmilestones</a> and the website at <a href="https://www.mantenonazarene.org/ministries/mc-milestones" target="_blank">mantenonazarene.org/ministries/mc-milestones</a>. For more information on Krajecki, go to <a href="https://www.michellekcomedy.com" target="_blank">michellekcomedy.com</a>.

<strong>ABOUT MC MILESTONES</strong>

A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine points out that more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely, and about one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.

This issue is far reaching and affects senior citizens in every community.

This was recognized by a group of 12 people in Manteno who wanted to work together and create opportunities for seniors to socialize and grow in their community. Spearheaded by Hill, MC Milestones was created to be a resource for senior adults to come together for the betterment of the community and to be a beacon of love and support.

Operated out of Manteno Church of the Nazarene, it's based in faith but open to all in the community. Anyone 55 and older in Manteno and surrounding communities is welcome.

“It’s a story of joy and happiness and what’s happening in this community,” Hill told the Daily Journal in February.

In addition to Hill, there is a council of 11 people in MC Milestones, made up of retired pastors, artists, professors, nurses and more.

“We have an incredible team of people who are working on this,” Hill said.

Working on MC Milestones for more than a year, the group recently began holding events such as bingo, bunco and potlucks. A recent potluck included the singing of traditional church hymns, which Hill said was an emotional experience for many.