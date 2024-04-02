NAACP president Theodis Pace named Relay For Life honorary chair

The Kankakee County Relay’s Event Leadership Team has selected Theodis Pace to serve as the honorary chair for the Relay For Life of Kankakee County presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, which will take place at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School from 2-10 p.m. on June 8. This year’s theme is Every Cancer. Every Life!

Pace, the 29-year president of the Kankakee County Branch NAACP, holds a Master’s Degree in Education Administration and Supervision from Purdue University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Lane College, Jackson, Tenn. He has three children and is a retired employee of the state of Illinois Department of Human Services where he served as a public service administrator.

In addition to NAACP, his community involvement includes Former Exalted Ruler of the Greater Kankakee Elks Lodge #1753; former board member of the Illinois Association of Minority in Government; athletic director and coach of the Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League (47 years); member of Kankakee County Jury Commission; member of the Iroquois-Kankakee Education to Careers Partnership Committee, panel member of Kankakee Area Community Advisory Committee; former member of the Kankakee Planning Commission; member of Morning Star Baptist Church; former president of the River Valley Special Recreation Association; former vice president of the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners; mentor of the Career Health Academy of Medical Profession; member of Citizens for Children Rights Committees; former member of the National Points for Lights Foundation Advisory Board, YMCA Pioneering and Healthy Community Board and Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity Board; board member of Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce; board member of Kankakee County Economic Alliance.

Among his honors are Y’s Men’s Club Community Service Youth Award; Kankakee Junior Service League Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in Sport and Recreation; National Jaycees Outstanding Young Men of America Award; and the NAACP President’s Award for Outstanding Community Service; 2012 NAACP Region III Roland Alexander President of Year; 2012 NAACP Region III Roy Wilkins Man of the Year Award. Pace’s greatest challenge was being the first African American to be a viable candidate for the office of mayor for the city of Kankakee.

He has always been a believer and fighter for justice. Before becoming president of the NAACP, he served as a member of the Legal Redress Committee. In 1994, he became president. At that time, the membership was low, and meetings were not being held regularly.

“His vision and hard work with the Kankakee branch are his outstanding contribution to the NAACP,” American Cancer Society Relay For Life said in a news release.

“Theodis is a selfless, proven volunteer. His service to many organizations in the Kankakee community show his commitment to his community and to people of all ages. He is a very hard worker, strong and effective leader. He is always thinking of ways that he can make the NAACP the best that it could ever be. He is professional in his leadership style.”

Pace is an avid daily reader of several news media sources both local and national. Whenever there is a mandate from national office, Pace is aware and begins the process of planning some activity that will address the mandate and make sure the community is informed. Pace has been a team member of the NAACP Relay team for over 15 years.

The Relay For Life of Kankakee County is a community event where teams and individuals set up campsites at a school and take turns walking around a track. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap during the opening ceremony. Teams raise money in the months before the event in a variety of ways as well at the event. In 2023, over 400 people participated in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County and raised $237,000.

For information about the Relay For Life of Kankakee County Presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, go to <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Pruitt (ACS Staff Partner) at 708-384-2807 or <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a>.