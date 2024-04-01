Hopping into Easter

Ten thousand colorful eggs greeted children and families as they arrived to John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee on Saturday.

Following the church’s Easter Basket Blessing, which blesses food ahead of Sunday meals, the Easter egg hunt commenced after the large gathering joined the Rev. Matthew Pratscher in a prayer.

Kids dashed to collect plastic eggs stashed with candy and prize tickets, which were scattered between three age group areas.

The Easter Bunny was in attendance to greet and pose for photos with children on the sunny afternoon.