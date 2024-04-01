Heard on the Street: Essential Smoothies finds new home, Moon Cookie closing

Essential Smoothies is moving to a new location in May.

Since May 2022, Denise Smith has offered customers vegan options in the food court of Northfield Square mall in Bradley.

On May 15, Essential Smoothies will open at 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, formerly occupied by Uplifted Bistro.

Owner Denise Smith said the right opportunity came along to make the move.

“This makes us centrally located,” Smith said.

Leaving the mall location is bittersweet, she said.

“I didn’t know it would take off like this when I sold my food truck and opened up in the mall.

“It was time for me to go,” Smith said.

Two years ago, Smith offered customers six different healthy smoothies. That has grown to 21.

<strong>MOON COOKIE CLOSING</strong>

After eight years in downtown Kankakee, Moon Cookie Gallery will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Owned and operated by Natalie Seaton, the handmade gift shop featuring work by over 70 local and regional artists is in the Clock Tower Centre at 187 S. Schuyler Ave. The store had previously been at 285 S. Schuyler Ave.

“This decision was not made lightly or without hesitation. Instead, it was made with lots of tears and many, many emotions,” Seaton posted to Moon Cookie’s Facebook page.

“While bittersweet, I like to think of it as an end to this version of my dream, and I’m very excited to see where the world of art brings me next.”

Seaton then thanked all of the customers, artists, friends, family and art followers for their support over the years.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people and I cherish the friendships we have made,” she wrote.

Seaton began as a professional artist in 2009 with an online store at mooncookiegallery.etsy.com. The original brick-and-mortar location opened on May 21, 2016, and moved a couple of years later to the Clock Tower Centre.

Seaton closed her post with a reminder: “Always remember to shop local, shop small and celebrate handmade.”

In a message to the Daily Journal, Seaton said that there likely will be less inventory this month as artists have begun taking their work out as Seaton wanted to give them the option to use the artwork at other art shows.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.