County is making some money off interest

KANKAKEE — What Kankakee County government has in its general fund isn’t just from taxes it collects.

There’s also a significant amount of dollars the county makes off interest from its bank accounts. This past fiscal year Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano estimated the county made close to $600,000 off interests — most of that was derived from American Rescue Plan Act funds it still has in its coffers.

That’s interest on money that the county has which isn’t collected for the whopping 202 taxing districts within Kankakee County.

“As it stands right now, all interest we make on tax collection gets prorated to all taxing bodies,” said Africano at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting. “ARPA funds or any other funds of the county, we don’t have to divvy up [to the taxing bodies.]”

Africano said that could change if the Illinois Legislature acts on a new bill.

“There’s a bill in the legislature that was just introduced that would allow the county to keep the proceeds of all interest earned on our bank accounts, which would be very beneficial for us,” he said. “So we’re hoping that that progresses through the legislature.”

For now it will remain status quo for the foreseeable future.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler added that the county is also making interest off money it has in the bank, something that wasn’t happening until the past few years.

“That money will be applied to the general fund, obviously” he said. “It doesn’t have an ARPA use, and it doesn’t have to go back to the feds.”

Approximately $215 million will be collected this year in property taxes for Kankakee County.

“Without hamstringing the county, money that doesn’t need to be liquid for 90 days, needs to be invested,” Africano said. “… We will sweep every dollar in tax collection on a nightly basis into a high-yield money market. So we’ll have 60 days essentially of high-yield interests on $215 million. We’re trying to use the market to our advantage right now.”

Some certificates of deposits can earn a 4.9% interest rate.

“That’s pretty good,” Africano said. “It’s a short term.”

Interest from money that’s earmarked for each taxing body goes back to those districts.

“They get their percentage of the interest,” Africano said. “… It’s not a ton of money, but it’s better than a stick in the eye.”

Approximately 55% of property tax is received by the first of two payment dates which is June 30.

“Legally, we have to distribute it by the end of July to all the taxing districts,” Africano said.

The remaining property tax is collected by the second date, Sept. 5 this year, and it’s not always 100% because of defaults.