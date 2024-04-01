Bourbonnais library prepares for spring book sale

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, is gearing up for its Spring Book Sale, running April 17-19.

The sale will run from 4-8 p.m. April 17; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19. On Friday, April 19, there will be a bag sale where the cost is $5 for a bag of books. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Hardcover books and audio/visual materials will be $1 each; paperbacks and discarded library materials will be 50 cents each; children’s picture books will be 25 cents each.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards library programs and services.