Progress 2024 Innovator in Technology: Herscher School District

HERSCHER — Though its school colors are black and gold, Herscher School District is leading the way when it comes to going green.

Soon, just more than half of its fleet of buses will be fully electric vehicles.

To date, five of the 25 electric buses Herscher is purchasing through an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant have been delivered to the rural school district.

For its commitment to embracing a substantial change which will ultimately reduce emissions, benefit the environment and set an example for the rest of the community, Herscher School District is being recognized as an Innovator in Technology for the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

Herscher School District was accepted for the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, a plan designed to incentivize schools to replace their used diesel buses with clean and zero-emission models.

Not only was the district selected to be part of the program, but Herscher was one of two school districts in Illinois and 21 nationwide to receive the highest grant amount — $9,875,000 for the purchase of 25 electric buses and charging infrastructure.

<strong>IN TRANSIT</strong>

The first two buses arrived in Herscher in November and are already in use. Three more arrived in mid-March and will hit the roads as soon as they are fitted with radios and cameras.

The rest are expected to arrive this summer. In July, construction is slated to be completed on a new bus garage at the Herscher campus, where half the electric buses will be housed, and 14 chargers will be installed. The Limestone bus garage is being retrofitted with 14 chargers and will house the rest of the electric buses.

Superintendent Rich Decman said the electric buses have been “very effective.”

Of course, there is a learning curve.

The vehicles have a range of 125 miles off a single charge.

A full charge takes a few hours.

Some people suffer from what Decman calls “range anxiety” around the mileage limit. Unlike a diesel bus, drivers can’t pull an electric bus into a gas station at the last minute to fill up. Charging has to be done in advance, or the vehicles must be driven to a location with an available charger.

“The one thing that I keep on stressing is, the key is to know their limits, and we know what our routes are,” Decman said. “We know how much the range of the bus is, and so we know if we’ve got 125 miles, we’ll drive 100 miles, so we have plenty of miles to deal with in case something happens.”

He noted that diesel buses will still be used for longer distances and field trips, and they’ll be available if there’s ever an issue with the electric buses.

<strong>CHANGING GEARS</strong>

Next school year, most of the district’s transportation — 25 out of 35 total routes — will be covered by electric buses.

“We anticipate a tremendous amount of savings on gas and so forth,” Decman said. “We will do an analysis at the end of next year and hopefully figure out exactly how much that was.”

The bus company, Lion Electric, estimates a 50% savings in maintenance and more than 50% savings in gas, although higher electricity costs will offset some of the savings.

“For us, it could be significant money,” Decman said. “We drive approximately 900 miles a year.”

The idea of long-term savings means the district can have serious conversations about new buildings, turf fields and other amenities, he said.

Both Herscher and Limestone garages will be equipped with an exterior-mounted quick charger that will be available to visiting schools with electric buses.

The hope is that eventually, as more districts get on the trend, their electric buses can travel to schools in nearby towns for extracurricular programs and use one another’s fast-charging stations.

Currently, they’ll only be used to cover routes within the district.

“We’re hoping to kind of get a network of charging stations for public bodies to use, but we figure we’ve got to start somewhere,” Decman said.

<strong>FROM THE DRIVER’S SEAT</strong>

Kim McClintock, a bus driver for 18 years, said that her perspective shifted after being trained and driving the electric buses around for a couple of weeks.

“I didn’t want to drive it, I’ll be honest with you. I had no desire,” she said. “After driving it, I love it. I really do. I like the inside better. The seats are nice and wide. It rides nicer.”

A fear of the unknown kept her from embracing it right away, she said. But she made the adjustment.

“They’re definitely quieter, oh my gosh,” she said. “I have very well-behaved children, and I thought they were loud on that electric bus. You hear everything.”

When the bus slows to less than 20 miles per hour, a musical tone sounds to alert pedestrians to the vehicle’s presence.

It is a stark difference from the loud rumble of a diesel-engine bus.

McClintock can even have conversations with someone in the back of the bus from the driver’s seat.

“Usually, if you have a little morning discussion with them, you can’t really hear anything they are saying, you just nod and smile,” she said. “Now, honestly, you can talk to them.”

In addition to being quieter, the experience of riding in an electric bus also feels different.

“The takeoff is nice,” McClintock said. “You almost feel like you are on a Disney ride. It’s so smooth.”

Decman compared the experience to driving a huge, electric go-kart.

Bus mechanic Doug Denault said electric buses have double the torque of a diesel bus.

“They take off fast,” he added.

Denault said the district’s first two electric buses have about 2,000 miles on them so far.

<strong>GETTING ON BOARD</strong>

Decman said some drivers still are apprehensive about the electric buses, but they will all have the chance to drive them.

“I think attitudes are going to change as people go through this experience and realize that, not only can they save us a lot of money and resources, but the ride is actually more pleasurable and quieter and better for the environment,” he said.

Decman believes many local districts are watching Herscher from afar to see how the transition goes.

“I would encourage my colleagues and the other districts to try one,” he said. “They don’t have to get as many as us but try to get one bus and experience it a little bit from that angle.”

The passengers of the bus seem to have a great deal of excitement around the new vehicles.

Denault recalled the first time he parked one of the electric buses in front of a school.

“Normally, when they see a big yellow bus, they don’t see who’s driving. They don’t see a bus number. It’s just parked every day in the same spot. They never question it,” Denault said. “The day I had the electric bus … the minute they left the school, their hands were up in the air. ‘We got the electric bus!’ They were all jazzed.”

When temperatures rise, Decman said he believes the excitement will only increase, as the electric buses are equipped with air conditioning.

“Hopefully, we get everybody on board,” he said.