Personal service a hallmark for Municipal Bank

A community bank for more than 50 years, Municipal Trust and Savings Bank emphasizes face-to-face service.

“Customers are not just a number here,” said Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank. Boicken has been with the bank for nearly 45 years and has been president for the past 11 years.

Municipal Trust and Savings Bank was founded in April 1981, by the late Merlin Karlock, who merged it with Eastern Illinois Trust & Savings, a bank he had created in 1971.

Municipal Bank has a long record of excellence with the public. For five years in a row, it has won the Reader’s Choice Award with the Daily Journal as the area’s Best Lender and Best Bank. This year, the Daily Journal has named Municpial the Mid-Sized Business of the Year for its 2024 Progress Awards.

Municipal has more than 50 employees. There are two offices, one in Bourbonnais at 720 Main St., and one in Momence at 228 N. Dixie Highway. Municipal also has an ATM in Manteno.

The Bourbonnais branch has a distinctive presence, with Magnus the Lion atop the electronic sign. Magnus symbolizes “strength, loyalty, boldness and greatness.”

When installed, the electronic sign underneath the lion was one of the most cutting-edge examples of the technology in the country and was featured in national sign magazines.

<strong>RECIPE FOR SUCCESS</strong>

Boicken said that Municipal Bank is “employee-oriented and dedicated to the success of every employee.” Municipal has about 20 employees who have been with the bank for 15 years and several who have been there for more than 40 years.

Boicken said that’s a result of both valuing employee contributions and “promoting work-life balance.”

“As a result, we have a very loyal staff led by a top-notch management team,” she said.

The bank has a strong commitment to diversity. Senior management is 100% female and 83% of the bank’s employees are women. Boicken said she is the only female bank president in Kankakee County.

“Selling products and services are not our primary goal,” said Marsha Lloyd, senior vice president at Municipal Bank. Other banks might have employees who make cold calls to drum up business. Not Municipal.

There are no quotas of new accounts, Lloyd said.

“Instead, it’s finding the right product or service that fits our customers’ needs and is beneficial to both sides,” she said.

Boicken relates the story of shopping at Jewel and being approached by a woman who told her, “I’m not a Municipal customer today, but I will be next week.”

It turns out that the woman’s father had been a satisfied Municipal customer.

“These are the compliments that warm my heart,” Boicken said.

Lloyd explained Municipal continually adds the easy access advanced banking features for convenience, but the bank still has “many customers who do not like voicemail or calling an 800 number.” So, the firm has both the at-home options and in-person service.

A warm smile at the door for customers, or even first-time visitors, is a tradition at Municipal Bank.

Municipal recognizes “not everyone fits into the rigid underwriting of most big banks,” Lloyd said. Municipal, she added, believes “in second chances.” The bank will look for ways to offer creative finances.

Boicken said there are signs the “buying and selling activity in the housing market may not fully bloom in 2024” despite the prediction the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in the middle of the year.

Mortgage rates, she said, are “still high,” and housing inventory is historically low. The result is homeownership is out of reach for some folks, especially for first-time buyers. Boicken anticipates there will be a refinance boom around the corner when rates decrease.

Boicken said borrowers in the home market “need to know how much house they can afford.” Credit history, credit scores, steady income and work history are all important factors.

“Municipal Bank’s loan staff is eager to assist potential borrowers assess their financial capacity.

“With expertise in investment properties, commercial buildings, farmland and various other types of businesses, Municipal Bank is very busy in the business sector.”

Boicken said Municipal’s business customers include just about every type of business you can imagine. Municipal’s billboards around town often feature business success stories they have financed. They also feature Boicken’s dog, Piper, Municipal’s office mascot.

Business borrowers, she said, should be ready with a financial statement, repayment ability, income tax records, credit history and tangible collateral.

“We carry forward the vision that has shaped Municipal Bank for over 50 years,” Boicken summed up. “Our success is attributed to our loyal customers and to our dedicated staff.”