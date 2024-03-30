New entrepreneurship program targets future business owners

A Realtor, a baker and a makeup artist walk into a room.

This isn’t the start of a joke; rather, it’s a peek into the future.

Local youth with dreams of starting the above businesses are one step closer to making those a reality through the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program.

The just-developed program, made possible through American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Kankakee County Board, began on Feb. 6. Program participants meet every Tuesday for eight weeks.

With 20 available spots and funding for $750 per participant, the program takes youth through the process of starting a business — from selecting a name to filing paperwork to creating a business plan and starting a bank account.

“We want to show them who their competition is, how to build a marketing plan and how to do it in Kankakee County,” said chamber President Gloria Kennedy.

The funding for each participant goes toward associated costs with starting a business. Any leftover funds go into their business’s bank account and each participant gets $20 in membership toward the chamber.

There is no cost for youth to participate and each session includes food. Each participant receives a workbook which includes sections for a mission statement, goals, budgeting and other planning tools.

Though the program is through the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce, Kennedy said it’s not “limited to any one race” and is open to junior high and high school students across the county.

“[I hope the youth get] a real understanding of what entrepreneurship is and the contributions that small businesses make to their community,” Kennedy said. “That’s what I would love for them to be able to walk away with — the confidence that it takes to run a small business.”

<strong>FUTURE ENTREPRENEURS</strong>

About 10 participants have been attending the eight-week program, which meets Tuesday at Kankakee County Community Services Inc. KCCSI serves as a fiscal partner for the program, and Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc. is helping facilitate.

Parents and family members joined participants to learn about the program, and more than a dozen attendees learned the process of legally naming a business.

Lynda Nash-Covington, of Kankakee, is the grandmother of 13-year-old attendee Taylor Vaughn. The junior high student has operated a clothing business for about two years but is looking to make it official.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for young people,” said Nash-Covington, who attended the session with granddaughter Taylor. “I’m so glad she’s here. I wish we had a program like this when I was younger.”

ARPA funding has allowed for up to 20 participants per year in three annual installments of the program, which was brought to participants’ attention through ads, information shared through churches and simple word of mouth.

As entrepreneurship becomes more of an interest to workers across the world, people are beginning to dip their toes in the pool at an earlier age.

“In any economy, small businesses play a big part,” Kennedy said. “Especially in Kankakee, when it comes to entrepreneurs in these areas that might not be as affluent, we want to make sure that our youth have an opportunity to get a good foundation for entrepreneurship and are able to have a healthier financial future when it comes to businesses.”

The chamber president — who wears many hats across the community — said that, while the ARPA funding has allowed this program to become tangible, the plan to inform youth about entrepreneurship has existed for some time.

Kennedy said that Midland States Bank, The Dennis Smith Foundation, Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, Kankakee Community College and Garden of Prayer have been instrumental in helping the chamber bring this program prior to this year.

“This year with the ARPA funds, we don’t have to go to [community supporters] as much for the program,” she said. “The chamber appreciates these organizations and individuals who have supported [us].”

She also credited the Kankakee County Board, KCCSI Director Vincent Clark Sr. and staff, Milner Media and Gordon Electric Supply for helping bring this program to fruition.

<strong>FUTURE FOR YOUTH</strong>

As entrepreneurship grows in popularity, children of business owners have become less inclined to take over the family business. Kennedy said that many who have opted not to take over “really regret it down the road.”

“The foundation was already set, and we had no idea of the opportunity we had before us," she said.

“It’s not difficult to start a business, but there’s a process. And if you don’t understand the process, most people will be discouraged. A lot of parents started businesses without having any idea of what it took to be an entrepreneur. But they struggled quite a bit. And most of us as youths, we saw the struggle.”

Whether involved youth want to cast their own line or continue what already exists, Kennedy’s goal is to take the guesswork out of business ownership and instill the skills and confidence each owner needs.

Future programs will include seminars regarding capital as well as presentations from local business owners.

Kennedy said she has names of local entrepreneurs who “can’t hardly wait to come in and speak.”

The Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce was reignited between 2016-18. Making it through the pandemic, the group continues to grow and has 17 members with two in the application process.

President Gloria Kennedy said the goal is to have 100 members by the end of 2024, and the chamber will be hosting a member drive to help make this a reality.

“A lot of what we do overlaps with other community groups and organizations and events,” Kennedy said.

Youth who go through the chamber’s eight-week Youth Entrepreneurship Program will have their $20 membership paid for.

For more information and for upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.k3blackchamber.org" target="_blank">k3blackchamber.org</a>.