KLASEY: A strange find in 1909

A recently discovered copy of a 1909 Kankakee newspaper describes a startling discovery by workmen demolishing the 1872 courthouse to prepare for the construction of the current building.

Under the heading, “A Courthouse Mystery,” the April 1, 1909, edition of the Kankakee County Weekly Tribune noted, “Authorities are puzzled by the recent unearthing of what appear to be huge bones beneath the west foundation wall of the old courthouse. A crew of workers dismantling the foundation last week uncovered what they at first assumed to be a leg bone of a prehistoric animal, possibly a mastodon.”

The excavation contractor, Hubert “Digger” O’Dell, said his workers were astounded by the size of the bone they found. “It was almost four feet long, and seemed to be very well preserved. When I was informed of what was found, I immediately stopped work and called in County Sheriff Andrew Taylor. He inspected the bone, and said that, despite the huge size, he thought it might be human rather than animal.”

County officials decided to call in an expert to further excavate the site and determine the nature of the remains. “The site will be examined by a nationally recognized expert, Penelope Leeding of Phineas Barnum State College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Miss Leeding holds an advanced degree in arcane phenomena, and is the chair of the pseudoanthropology department at Barnum State,” reported the Tribune.

The expert, who arrived in Kankakee March 28 after taking an overnight train from New York to Chicago, told the newspaper she would conduct “a careful and methodical process of uncovering any other bones and artifacts so that we can determine as much as possible about what happened here.”

With the assistance of workers from the O’Dell excavation crew, Miss Leeding uncovered additional bones, including a massive skull, and a number of metal artifacts. “We were able to find an almost-complete skeleton in very good condition, along with a variety of items that indicate this may have been a ritual burial of an important person,” she told the Tribune. “Without further examination and testing, I am unable to specifically identify the species of this individual, but suspect that he or she was a representative of the now extinct Hominidae Giganticus.”

Individuals of the Hominidae Giganticus species have been found at burial sites across the northern portion of the United States and southern Canada; males generally have been seven to eight feet in height, with the powerful physiques of hunters. The species became extinct some 40,000 years ago.

Harold Hill, secretary of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce, told the newspaper he was “terrifically excited about this discovery,” and predicted that it would become a major Kankakee tourist attraction.

“I would foresee large numbers of visitors coming here to marvel over this giant in the earth, to the benefit of our local businesses, such as restaurants and hotels.”

The long-term effect of the discovery raised concerns among county officials about the courthouse demolition and construction project.

“This situation could greatly complicate and delay the county’s government’s growing need for new office space and improved courtroom facilities,” noted George Babbitt, chairman of the Kankakee County Board of Supervisors. “We are already looking at a three-year timeline for the construction of a new and larger courthouse. If we have to find a new site for the courthouse so that this historical discovery can be preserved, it could add a year or more to the project, as well as increasing the building cost.”

The Barnum College expert, Miss Penelope Leeding, indicated that the site she was investigating would not significantly delay the courthouse project.

“I do not foresee the material that we excavate here will become a tourist attraction; nor will it seriously affect the building of the new courthouse,” she told the Tribune.

“I have already been in touch with federal officials to make them aware of what we have found. Fairly shortly, I am sure, we will receive word that all of the material from this site must be carefully removed, packed up, and forwarded to the Smithsonian Institution.”

Unfortunately, no definitive word on the fate of the material can be found — the Kankakee County Museum’s collection of newspapers does not contain any further issues of the 1909 Kankakee County Weekly Tribune.

Among the metal artifacts discovered on the courthouse burial site was a simple, hammered-copper bracelet bearing a two-word inscription. What were those two words?

Answer: April Fool!