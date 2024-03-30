Garden of Prayer continues growth in serving families, children

What started as a nearly 60-acre farm in Momence has grown into 10 dwellings of service.

The hearts behind Garden of Prayer reach far and wide and have been doing so for generations. In 1970, on the aforementioned farm, the Rev. Shole Jordan and Doris Jordan opened their home with the goal to provide a safe haven for children and families.

A 501©(3) nonprofit organization since 1995, which is under guidance of their daughter, Vurnice Maloney, and Vurnice’s son, executive director Michael Maloney, Garden of Prayer celebrated 45 years in 2023. The organization in its 501©(3) inception provided an after-school program, emergency foster care and a food pantry.

The 45th anniversary was celebrated with a gala more than 250 people attended.

Because of the organization’s continued growth in the community and its services affecting countless families and children, Garden of Prayer is honored as the Innovator in Social Services for the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

“The last 45 years have been a rollercoaster, but with more triumphs than challenges,” said Michael while sitting inside the organization’s location in Aroma Park which houses its foster care program and one of two early education centers.

“All of our services at Garden of Prayer today flows from that original design … that’s just how my grandmother was and that’s how big her heart was,” Michael said, noting his grandmother had an at-home day care center on the farm.

His grandmother also was a foster parent, which inspired the foster care program. This is in the works of expanding as Garden of Prayer is working on an emergency foster care location, which will serve infants.

Vurnice and husband Franklin are also parents to Marcus, who is part of Garden of Prayer’s executive leadership as director of facilities and fleet.

The couple also are foster and adoptive parents.

With about 75 employees, Garden of Prayer continues to fulfill the initial vision of providing love, education and support to children in need.

“I just sit and sometimes the tears just flow,” Vurnice said. “Because I’m saying, ‘God, I never thought it would be like this.’”

<strong>SUCCESS THROUGH FAITH</strong>

Vurnice, whose 80th birthday coincided with the 45th anniversary celebration, made it clear that her faith is part of everything she does. She said her Bible is filled with notes and words of encouragement that have kept her going even through tough times.

She remembered a time there were 32 children in their care, and a challenge presented itself.

“‘Today, I have 32 kids and no food,’” she recalled writing in her Bible. “And then, before the sun went down, a semitruck pulled up with food; they had heard about us.”

The word-of-mouth continued to help expand programming, and there are countless stories of when faith helped turn challenges into triumphs.

Vurnice recalled a story where a child had been released from a juvenile detention center on Thanksgiving Day and was in need of a place to go.

“How can you say ‘no’ to that?” she asked.

The boy’s father had died when he was in the detention center, and he didn’t find out until his release. Anger overtook him, but that emotion eventually was channeled to the piano on the Momence farm property.

“To this day, the kid has his own [music] studio, his own business,” Vurnice said. “It’s things like that that kept us going.”

Vurnice, who worked for Shapiro Development Center, eventually retired to put her full energy into Garden of Prayer. She began working with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to foster children. From there, she wrote a program to assist teens in foster care and kids with disabilities.

Michael said what began as “humble, small beginnings” by his grandmother and continued by his mother has “shown kids genuine love outside of their family.”

“It’s only because of our faith in God and our undying passion for children and their families,” he said.

<strong>A FAMILY AFFAIR</strong>

Vurnice said it’s “been awesome” to watch Michael take the reins over the past several years. Though Michael’s initial plans included stints in studying meteorology, communication and music, he wound up finishing school with a focus in social work and holds a master’s in counseling.

“That’s where the prayer came in,” Vurnice said with a laugh of her son coming to work with her.

This continues the tradition of the family affair, with Garden of Prayer now being in the third generation.

The Momence farm, under Doris’s supervision, had a home day care; this is why the organization today has day care centers. Foster care and residential programs exist because Doris was a foster parent.

“Now we’re about to open an emergency shelter because my mother was an emergency foster parent,” Michael said. “Every program we have now extends from something we had the heart to do in the past.”

The emergency shelter will be in Momence along the river. The goal is to open this spring. Also opening soon are two infant and toddler classrooms inside Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School in Hopkins Park.

The administrative offices are soon moving to 2 Dearborn Square in Kankakee because of a need to expand office space to correlate with the expansion of programs.

Eventually, Garden of Prayer hopes to begin its own education center that uses its tailored skillsets to help the organization’s children learn, as Michael said, “Our kids are unique.”

Though there has been a great deal of expansion since the Jordans began what would become Garden of Prayer in 1970, the original farm is still in use today. Nine teenage boys currently call it their home. The organization is looking to develop and build a new farmhouse.

Vurnice added that her dad “was awesome, too.” Though he was busy with farming, he supported his wife’s endeavors. Foster kids struggling with behavioral issues who would come to the farm would often find themselves assisting the Rev. Jordan in the fields. Though they would complain, Vurnice said they would learn valuable lessons.

And though each child was approached differently based on their specific situation, each was treated with care and respect.

“Sometimes, in our culture now, there’s a lot of racial issues; but with my parents, that was never the case,” Vurnice said. “When you’re dealing with racial issues, love covers it all.”

“We’re always looking to serve more children and families,” Michael added.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">gopyouthcenter.org</a> or call 815-933-2493.

<strong>Early Education </strong><strong>Centers</strong>

• 381 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee

• 101 S. Division St.,

Aroma Park

<strong>Residential & Shelter Care</strong>

• Three locations in Momence; two locations in St. Anne

<strong>Independent Living </strong><strong>Program</strong>

• 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee

<strong>Foster Care Program</strong>

• 101 S. Division St.,

Aroma Park

<strong>New locations </strong><strong>(in progress)</strong>

• 2 Dearborn Square, Kankakee (new administrative office)

• 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park (two infant/toddler classes at Lorenzo R. Smith

Elementary School)