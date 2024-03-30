Clifton filmmaker shoots horror film in Kankakee, Iroquois counties

The phrases “quiet as a church mouse” and “quiet on the set” merged together March 12 as local filmmakers used St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church to film scenes for the upcoming feature film, “Nightfall.”

Directed by 24-year-old Clifton resident Andrew Lamping, the film follows a determined sheriff racing against time to find two missing boys. Unbeknownst to him, a young woman harbors one of the missing boys in her basement, fighting to save him from a malevolent curse that transforms him at night.

After working on “too many short films to count,” this is Lamping’s first time directing a feature film, meaning it’s a movie with a runtime of at least 60-80 minutes.

In another first, Lamping and the St. Rose Chapel Association board believe this to be the first movie to film in the church, which was constructed in 1877.

Though a church might be iffy to open its doors to a horror film, St. Rose Chapel Association board member Amy Ciaccio-Jarvis said the board agreed to the filming because “the movie is about forgiveness and redemption.”

It’s likely that Lamping learned those two values as a child when he was an altar boy at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton. At that time, the priest was Fr. Vern Arseneau, who now is the chaplain of St. Rose, making this production somewhat full circle.

“During Andrew’s younger years, he was always helpful with special projects at the church,” Arseneau said. “He was also very tech savvy and resourceful. I knew his future would be very creative, although I didn’t know how. I’m happy to say I was some part of his family and early formation.”

On the subject of Lamping’s family, father, Bill, and mother, Lori, could be found on set assisting their son. Dad is credited as an associate producer and he and Lori do financial services, photos, proofreading and even catering, with Bill doing the baking and Lori doing the cooking.

“I’m just there when he needs me,” Bill said.

Including his parents, there were about 20 people involved in the film’s cast and crew — many of them natives of the area. Lead actors Phoebe Jonze and Austin Parsons, who play Sasha and Alex, respectively, are both from Alabama. Father Paul is played by John Haley, of Chebanse, who is related to Lamping’s family through marriage.

“It’s fun, it’s a good time,” said Haley, who has been acting on stage and screen for 25 years.

It’s not everyday as a working actor that a feature film comes through your town, but such was the case for Haley as the cast and crew filmed a few scenes in Chebanse at The Whistle Stop Cafe and Bar and Chebanse General Store.

“They let us stay past hours and were more than accommodating,” Lamping said. “You’re always at the mercy of other people, and they’ve been more than welcoming to us, every step of the way.”

Lamping said a common phrase in the entertainment industry is “let’s do something soon.” After being told that so many times with nothing coming to fruition, the young director took matters into his own hands.

“After a couple years of being told ‘We’re gonna do something’ and nothing happens, it’s like ‘I’ll just do it myself, I know enough people around here to make it happen.’”

<strong>‘NIGHTFALL’</strong>

Filming began on March 8 and wrapped the weekend of March 22. Parsons — who recently starred in “97 Minutes” with Alec Baldwin — became aware of the project through one of the film’s producers, Blain Smith. Parsons then recommended his 10-year acting peer, Jonze, for the role of Sasha.

A month prior to getting the role, Jonze was gifted a cross necklace by her grandmother. This was the perfect piece to add to her wardrobe while filming at the church.

“I showed it to [the crew], and they were like, ‘This will work great,’” Jonze said. “So it’s a little piece of my nana while I’m here.”

The actors all spoke highly of the production and the crew, as well as remarked on their enjoyment of the Kankakee and Iroquois counties region.

“I hope it brings even more film to the area,” said Jonze.

“I think this is just the beginning of that,” added Parsons. “There’s a lot of talent in this area … We’re bound to see some more great projects come to Kankakee.”

For updates on the film and its release, go to <a href="https://linktr.ee/nightfallmovie" target="_blank">linktr.ee/nightfallmovie</a>.

Local filmmaker Joshua Brucker is preparing to film his fourth found footage horror feature film. This time, he sets his eyes on Kankakee County and Iroquois County communities as a backdrop.

With filming scheduled at the end of May, Brucker plans to shoot entirely in the communities he was raised in. In the past, he has filmed in Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Georgia. His previous feature film works include “Mothman,” “The Woodmen” and “Split Screen,” including two short films yet to be released.

“I’m excited about finally filming in my own backyard, in a sense,” Brucker said in a news release. “I’m grateful that my small career has allowed me to travel and film in some gorgeous parts of our country, but I’m just happy to be home and doing what I love this go-around.”

For his next film, “Untitled Footage” follows two young adults as they try to make sense of a string of local disappearances, investigating whether an infamous serial killer is to blame…or if something much older, more nefarious is at hand.

“As a found footage horror fan, this film has everything I love about the genre. We present the lore in a very creative way and we up the stakes, offering a bit more mystery and tension,” Brucker said. “We are telling the story in a way that lets this stand on its own feet. I think audiences will love what we are putting together.”

“Untitled Footage” stars Tori Zanoni, Rodney Snyder, Clifford Dunigan and Hunter Nino.

Brucker is still looking for local talent for small, single-day rolls. If you wish to apply, reach out to him directly via email at <a href="mailto:grayskypictures@gmail.com" target="_blank">grayskypictures@gmail.com</a>.