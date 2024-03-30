Bradley tabs park construction manager

BRADLEY — In terms of a baseball team, the Bradley Village Board has hired its general manager.

In terms of construction of the Bradley Sports Complex, the board hired its construction manager this week.

By a 5-0 vote, the board approved a $2.7-million contract with Providence, R.I.-based Gilbane Building Company to oversee the project from the awarding of contractor contracts — helping to make sure the village gets the best pricing — to overseeing and monitoring of on-site work.

In simple terms, Gilbane will be the village board’s on-site eyes and ears for the project, anticipated to take a year to construct.

Gilbane was one of four national firms interviewed.

Gilbane, with a long and distinguished track record of design and construction projects, will be a constant presence at the site, village officials said.

Gilbane has been involved in the renovations and new construction at Progressive Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians.

Construction bids could be approved as early as April 8 by the village board.

Mayor Mike Watson’s administration had been making no secret in recent months that Gilbane would be the project’s construction manager. The board vote simply made it official.

The now-anticipated $45-million project, set for 126 acres of farmland immediately east of the Super Walmart store along St. George Road in the northwest portion of the village, is expected to break ground in mid- to late-April.

Funds to repay general obligation bond debt will be provided through the village business district tax, which is currently generating $4 million annually. As business grows, that income is expected to rise, village finance director Rob Romo had previously said.

The complex will be able to accommodate youth baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse, officials said. The ultimate goal is to not only host local teams, but to host travel teams and tournaments, bringing people into the region.

Once here, the teams and family or friends traveling with them would need hotel rooms, dining options and perhaps shopping. Those people would be pouring money into the economy largely through sales and hotel taxes.

Regarding the ball fields, the village will not oversee the operation of the complex. The village will go out to bid for a park management company, which will be responsible for scheduling events and operation of the complex.

At the March 11 village board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a $477,851 purchase of two farm-style structures. One structure, just shy of 6,000 square feet, will house a dining area, a bar area, as well as upper-level seating to overlook the ball diamonds.

The complex is being eyed to attract upwards of 3,000 visitors on spring and summer weekends, with the ultimate goal of pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

“It’s all about driving economic impact for the area,” Watson previously said. “We want businesses here to be successful. This is a very unique project. It will be something Bradley will be proud of.”