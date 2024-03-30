Bourbonnais business owned by 12-year-old runs on family and nostalgia

Striking a work-life balance is tough at any age. Striking a work-school-life balance is even more challenging.

No one knows this better than Lincoln Skutt, a 12-year-old running his own business while going to school.

The challenges, he said, include “Only being open a couple days a week with school…And we are running out of space in the store.”

The latter is a good problem to have, as his business, Link to the Past — a specialty store selling new and vintage collectibles, from video games to action figures to trading cards — continues to grow in popularity.

By day, the St. Paul’s Lutheran School student joins his classmates in solving seventh-grade math equations. After school and on weekends, he’s running his own business in Bourbonnais.

Because of Skutt’s determination at such a young age, he is being honored in the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards as the first-ever Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Progress history.

“I was surprised and excited,” Link said of his reaction to the award. “It means a lot to be considered, and I feel honored to receive this award.”

The store, at 4 Duncan Drive, Suite 4, on the eastern edge of the Belle Aire subdivision, opened in March 2023.

While Lincoln, who goes by Link (a nod to the Legend of Zelda games), is the face of the business and has a say in every decision made, the store is run in conjunction with his dad, James.

At first, the two had found success at various toy collection shows and flea markets, as well as with selling on eBay. They then took the next step and moved to a brick-and-mortar location in their hometown.

“We decided it would be fun to open a store down here because there’s not really any other toy shops down here,” Link said. “And we tried it, and we liked it.”

All of the store’s inventory — with the exception of the new Pokémon cards — comes from the community, as people who clean out basements and attics bring their treasures to Link to the Past for cash or store credit. Link then prices everything and stocks the about 1,200-square-foot store.

The space is leased from Tom Shamblin, who owns Shamblin Insurance in one of the building’s other suites, and it is a four-year lease term. The Skutts, in their second year of the lease, have no plans of going anywhere.

<strong>A BIT ABOUT LINK</strong>

Lincoln — who turns 13 on April 11 — is the older brother to Luke, 7, and Leia, 9, and said shoppers are fans of the “Star Wars” franchise in which his siblings’ names come from, as well as Pokémon, Funko Pops and Squishmallows.

The store is open Wednesday, Saturday and the second and third Sunday of the month. Link’s grandmother helps run the shop on Wednesday while he’s in school, and he’ll come by after to check in on things.

On the weekends, shoppers will see Link behind the counter.

Other recurring faces are Link’s mom, Amanda, his uncle, his cousin and his siblings who offer help and support. The store was even able to sponsor brother Luke’s soccer team, as well as Old Mill girls soccer team in Peotone.

“It’s truly a family affair,” said James, who added the best part of this endeavor is “the opportunity to spend time with Lincoln.”

Link echoes his father’s sentiment, saying his favorite part of the business is “spending time with [Dad] and being with him a lot.”

The soon-to-be-teen still finds time for extracurricular activities and recently participated in a local musical.

<strong>MEETING MANY FACES</strong>

Link to the Past has seen customers from Watseka to Crown Point, Ind. It also sees customers of all ages.

Link and James agreed the demographic breakdown finds ages 18 to 40 to be the “true collectors,” meaning they’re looking to build up a personal inventory of valuable collectibles, and those older than 40 are more vintage collectors who are looking for those pieces of nostalgia.

Because all of the products are second-hand, many are from decades before the 2020s. An entire bin of packaged action figures across from a wall of Hot Wheels date back to the 1990s to early 2000s.

“So, if you give [one of these] to someone for Christmas, they won’t get another one,” James said speaking to the uniqueness of the products.

Though the young owner missed the ’90s by more than a decade, Link is well aware some of the crazes were overhyped.

“We don’t take Beanie Babies or Happy Meal toys,” Link noted.

While the Skutts aren’t selling on eBay because of the store’s popularity, they use the online resale shop as a base for how to price items. They look up an item on the site and then price it about 20% to 30% below the online listing.

“The response has been so amazing. We haven’t listed a thing on eBay since we opened,” James said.

Link added that there have been Saturday mornings where there have been multiple cars in the lot prior to the store’s opening time.

“The people [who] come in, they’re nice,” Link said, saying many of them have become regulars.

“For [Link], it’s about building a business, being fair to people, offering them good prices and they want to come back,” James said, noting this isn’t the family’s full-time income but a skill-building hobby. James works for a health insurance company.

To fit with his aforementioned love of Zelda, Link to the Past is a reference to the game of the same name. It also is a nod to vintage and retro items offered in the store.

“It’s like a link to the past with all the stuff in here,” Link said.

The store is filled with copious amounts of nostalgia and pop culture influence. Link said it takes a long time to clean and price items.

“We have so much cool stuff we have bought we need to get in the store,” he said, adding the goal for 2024 is to keep getting more inventory and be open more days per week.

All the hard work during the past year has been worth it for the joy it brings to the young entrepreneur’s life.

“[The greatest reward is] spending time with my family at the store and getting to meet so many people.”

<strong>Where were you born?</strong>

Right here in Kankakee County at Riverside.

<strong>What is your favorite TV show?</strong>

“Life Below Zero.”

<strong>What’s your favorite food?</strong>

Tacos made by Mom.

<strong>What’s your favorite business</strong>

<strong>in Kankakee County?</strong>

A tie between Utopia Shakes & Teas in Bourbonnais and PJ’s Ice Cream in Manteno.