Riverside Healthcare donates over $13K ﻿to local high schools

To recognize the accomplishments of area high school athletic programs, Riverside Healthcare donated more than $13,000 to 18 high schools across Kankakee, Grundy, Will and Iroquois counties for their 2023 fall sports seasons.

“Riverside is grateful to be able to support local high schools through our Scores for Schools Program,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are proud to celebrate student-athletes and coaches for their commitment to athletic achievement.”

Schools can earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home volleyball game won, and for those schools without a football program, $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal.

The participating schools earned the following amounts:

• Beecher High School: $860

• Bishop McNamara High School: $605

• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School: $1,375

• Clifton Central High School: $400

• Coal City High School: $1,075

• Grace Christian Academy: $390

• Grant Park High School: $500

• Herscher High School: $535

• Iroquois West High School: $380

• Kankakee High School: $1,845

• Kankakee Trinity Academy: $620

• Manteno High School: $585

• Momence High School: $735

• Peotone High School: $705

• Reed-Custer High School: $940

• St. Anne High School: $530

• Watseka High School: $890

• Wilmington High School: $900

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/news-and-media" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/news-and-media</a>.