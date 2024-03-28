Kankakee nonprofit Choices Youth Outreach, founder receive award from Biden

When he began Choices Youth Outreach 10 years ago, Maurice Shelton never anticipated getting a national recognition — let alone a presidential one.

Shelton recently received a letter hand signed by President Joe Biden, as well as a certificate for The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I was grateful. Surprised. Shocked. Quite a few different emotions. But, all-in-all, appreciative,” the 58-year-old Shelton said.

The Harvey native was acknowledged for his work with Choices Youth Outreach International, which he founded in 2014 and currently serves as executive director.

The Kankakee-based nonprofit provides at-risk adolescents and young males with a secure, positive peer environment where they can regain hope and belief, earn trust and self respect and learn skills to lead a constructive lifestyle free of gangs, drugs, violence, cycles of failure and poverty, therefore becoming productive members of society, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“What we do is we help the kids find their greatness, their confidence and their purpose through our specialized programs,” Shelton said.

While Shelton had made some laudable decisions in his youth — being a high honor roll student and a school athlete — he made decisions that would have been better avoided.

“I made a lot of bad choices [from] joining a gang; using drugs, buying drugs, selling drugs … Through the grace of God when I got saved from all that — I’ve been clean for 15 years — I needed to do more. I needed to help the children [not] make some of the same choices I made,” he said.

Though he was making the high honor roll quarter after quarter at Thornton High School, he was kicked out of high school for the negative choices. He would eventually earn his GED and then would receive his associate’s degree in computer information systems from Kankakee Community College.

What initially brought him to Kankakee was his need for “a new environment” to get clean and sober. A rehab facility in which he was a patient would eventually become his place of employment. Today, he works as a Recovery Support Associate for NAMI Chicago and is working on a state certification to further his work.

<strong>LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD</strong>

Dated 2023, the Lifetime Achievement Award, like the letter, is signed by the president and reads, “With grateful recognition AmeriCorps and the office of the President of the United States honors Maurice Shelton with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.”

The letter accompanying the award recognizes Shelton’s 4,000 hours of service to the country.

“All my life, even throughout the dysfunctional years … if I’m not giving back and helping somebody else, I just don’t feel right,” Shelton said.

Shelton’s name was nominated by the Georgia-based ADELL Foundation which, like Choices, exists to empower and support the unique needs of low-income youth children, adults, veterans, immigrants and seniors in its community through education and social services. Felicia Bellinger, of the ADELL Foundation, had put Shelton’s name into the nomination pool.

Awards are given on an annual basis and nominations are accepted through an online form.

<strong>CHOICES YOUTH OUTREACH</strong>

For the past 10 years, Shelton has been helping youth with tutoring and mentoring programs as well as violence prevention programs through Choices Youth Outreach. The organization has led health and wellness fairs, started a food pantry, operated summer camps and Shelton has taken kids to the DuSable African American Museum/Education Center.

Each December, Choices holds a winter outerwear/toy drive. This past year served over 300 kids.

What keeps Shelton committed to the work, he said, is the results. He recalled a past outerwear/toy drive where a young girl came through that had never before gotten a new coat or hat/scarf set. A purple set lined with silver caught her eye. She tried the items on and began dancing with excitement.

“The joy that was in her heart at that moment, that just makes it all worth it,” he said.

Shelton said the community and its businesses have been great for donating items to the food pantry, but the organization is in need of funds to continue its efforts.

“We need all the help we can get, we really do,” he said.

In the past two years, Choices’ food pantry has served 774 families more than 4,000 times.

“There have been thousands of children that have frequented Choices [over the years],” Shelton said.

There have been hundreds of volunteers who have helped over the past decade, from entities like Kankakee Public Library offering space for programs to individuals sharing their time to assist the organization.

Among those individuals is Leonard Porter, founder and curator of the Alkebulan History Museum in Kankakee, who Shelton said “has been an inspiration to me” as Porter has helped out with various Choices events, including the first two summer camps.

The main thing that Shelton has learned from Porter: “Always do things with excellence.”

Shelton also credits Kankakeeans Mike O’Brien and Shalone Graves, as well as the nine board members that have participated over the years, including current members Vena Burkes (chair); Dr. Carolyn Wadlington (co-chair); Gloria Kennedy (treasurer); Brenda Ervin (secretary); Patricia Shelton (director); Anthony Watkins (director); and former members Pastor Ernest Rucker, Pastor Dave Robinson and Douglas Stevens.

“They’ve been instrumental in driving Choices,” Shelton said of the board.

Though the executive director said the presidential recognition is “nice” and “appreciated,” it’s ultimately “a blessing.”

“God is the creator of all things; he just gave me the vision,” Shelton said of forming Choices.

“I’m the earthly founder and executive director. I don’t do it for the accolades, I do it to help others and give back.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a blessing to someone else.”

For more information about Choices Youth Outreach, go to <a href="https://www.choicesyouthoutreach.org" target="_blank">choicesyouthoutreach.org</a>.

The letter to Maurice Shelton, founder and executive director of the Kankakee-based Choices Youth Outreach, from President Joe Biden reads:

“The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I’m proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your 4,000 hours of service to this great Nation.

“Throughout our country’s history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality. I know I’m not alone in recognizing that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union.

“By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face — solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.

“On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”