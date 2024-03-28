Bourbonnais resident joins BTPD board of commissioners

BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Park District board is back to full strength.

Scott Chaplinski was sworn as the new commissioner during Tuesday’s park board meeting .

Chaplinski fills the vacancy on the five-member board left by the January resignation of Kelly O’Connor.

Elected to a six-year term in the April 2023 municipal election, O’Connor cited the growing time commitment as the key reason for leaving the board.

“I wanted to get more involved in the community,” Chaplinski said about why he applied.

“I want to help keep things going in the right direction, and [the commissioners] are,” he said.

Chaplinski, 38, is a software engineer and lives in Bourbonnais with his wife, Carla, and daughter, Melody.

Chaplinski enjoys riding his bicycle. That activity includes traveling the path along the Kankakee River, which passes through Perry Farm Park.

A Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, Chaplinski earned his bachelor’s degree from Governors State University, majoring in computer science. He received his master’s degree from Illinois Institute of Technology.

“He’s a local guy whose family utilizes the park. He’s into the park and that’s what we need,” BTPD Board President Dave Zinanni said. “He’s the right guy.”