River advisory committee 1 step closer to reality

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler realizes the governmental process moves at a slow pace, especially when it deals with natural resources where state and federal agencies are involved.

More importantly, the county board’s Executive Committee gave an unanimous approval to the formation of the Kankakee County Waterways Committee (KCWC), an advisory board that would be a subcommittee of the board’s Highways and Waterways Committee. That committee forwarded up the chain the idea of the advisory KCWC at its meeting in February.

“I just want to make sure because I know we can hurry up and wait for two years now,” said Wheeler when the measure was to be voted on at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting. “I’m just kidding, but it just seems to be the way it works. We don’t need a permit for this, so we’re not going to be waiting for this.”

The measure for establishing the KCWC will now go to the full board for approval, and it’s hopeful this advisory committee could be in place in the fall of this year. The KCWC will consist of nine members, and it will include the following:

One member selected by a vote of the Kankakee, Aroma Park and Momence boat clubs; one from the Kankakee County Farm Bureau; one member from the Soil and Water Conservation District; one member from the Northern Illinois Anglers Association; one member representing all county drainage districts; one member representing rural fire rescue; and three at-large members.

In addition, it will not include any county board members, and advisory members will serve without compensation. The chair of the Highways and Waterways Committee shall serve as a non-voting member.

County board member Tinker Parker said she lives near the river and added that the advisory committee will be a valuable communication for all agencies involved.

“Because there’s a lot of miscommunication from one area to the other,” Parker said. “I think this will keep it all in one area, and they can spread it out the right way. This is going to be great, especially for the Aroma Park and the Momence boat clubs in that area where there seems to be a lot of the issues with the sand and not knowing what’s going on.”

Wheeler added that the KCWC can help the county prioritize river issues and how local agencies can address them.

“I think that if we rely on people who are that passionate and knowledgeable, it can be a good thing,” he said. “Ultimately the board still votes to spend the money and find the money. There’s a lot of different approaches out there that are all appreciated.”

Wheeler said it’s good to have different ideas from groups or individuals that have knowledge and expertise on the Kankakee River as the county addresses concerns with the waterway.

In addition to the dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch this summer, the county board is working on purchasing equipment through a state grant to address the many issues along the river. It also is creating two access points along the river between Kankakee and Momence.

It was also decided that the KCWC will be staggered with two- and three-year terms among the nine members. How often the committee will meet is yet to be determined.

“I would say the sooner the better to make the announcement for the openings,” said board member Antonio Carrico, who is also chairman of the Highways and Waterways Committee.

The board agreed to allow two to three months to accept applications for the KCWC.