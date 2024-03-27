Bradley officials get up-close look during tour of Epic water park

BRADLEY — Sans swimwear and flip flops, two Bradley officials and a representative from the village’s advising engineering firm took a first-hand look at the Texas-based indoor water park Bradley is contemplating developing locally.

The result of the visit was as clear as the water in the site’s numerous swimming pools.

Bradley leadership wants to build a complex such as the one toured in Grand Prairie, Texas.

However, the numbers must work for what leadership envisions.

Mayor Mike Watson, finance director Rob Romo and engineer Todd Gereaux, of MG2A, the Bradley-based engineering firm contracted by the village, took part in the March 18-19 visit to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie.

Bradley is exploring the concept of developing an estimated 90,000-square-foot indoor water park in its village.

Epic is a 64,000-square-foot indoor complex, meaning Bradley could be upwards of 25% larger.

The facility could cost in the $70 million to $90 million-range. The ultimate park size could be five to seven acres for the entire complex, including parking.

In September, the village board OK’d a feasibility study for a year-round indoor water park on village-owned property in the general area of the Northfield Square mall.

While the best site for the indoor water park will be determined by the study, the village is eyeing a glass-enclosed structure that would cover some 90,000 to 100,000 square feet or about 2.5 acres.

Putting it mildly, this would be the most significant recreational development ever constructed within Kankakee County.

Based on the rough timeline envisioned by Watson, the village would come to a build- or no-build conclusion sometime in early 2025.

A park of this magnitude would take three years to construct. Epic’s construction began in 2016 and the park opened in 2019.

Watson said he, Romo and Gereaux met with Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen, water park consultants and management, park designers and park structure suppliers, among others.

“It’s beautiful,” Watson simply stated when asked to describe the complex. “I came away more dedicated [to this concept], without question.”

The next step is gaining concept proposal and the accompanying costs for construction. The village is already working with Sauk City, Wis.-based architectural and engineering firm Ramacker & Associates regarding seeking park proposals.

The process for this portion of the project could begin in April.

“There are no guarantees of building it yet,” Watson said after Monday’s village board meeting.

He said the community would love such a facility, but more importantly, he said, the surrounding region would love it as well.

“I think this can become a reality,” Watson said.

But, he said, the six-member village board would have to give it a yes or no vote.